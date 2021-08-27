White County Central School District Superintendent Dean Stanley compared the 2-mill property tax increase the district is asking for in a special election Sept. 14 to having to give up a couple of Gatorades or one Starbucks drink a month. “The question is, ‘Are the kids worth that much?’” he asked Thursday night.
“I think that goes without saying,” Stanley added. “We are talking about a very, very minimal increase to somebody’s taxes.”
At the third and final town-hall meeting on the special election in the campus auditorium, which was sparsely attended, he said property owners in the district will look at the millage increase like this: “They own $100,000 worth of property, it is going to run them an extra $40 a year.”
The debt service mills are being sought so that a $9,520,000 refunding and construction bond issue can “provide approximately $5,800,000 to be used for constructing and equipping a high school addition. Any remaining fund will be used for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping school facilities,” according to a pamphlet provided by the district.
The state has approved “partnership money of $3 million,” Stanley noted. “We have save $3.6 million in our building fund right now and also this [election] will generate somewhere in the neighborhood of $5.8 to $5.9 million, so it will put us in the $12 million range if everything goes through.”
The estimated cost of the project is $10 million to $12 million.
The election will be held in the lobby of the White County Central Auditorium. Early voting begins Sept. 7 at the White County Clerk’s Office, 315 N. Spruce St from 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. No weekend voting will be held and the last day to early vote will be Monday, Sept. 13.
Stanley said right now the district’s millage rate is 38.1 and the assessment value for the district is $55.6 million, which he said is the second lowest in the county. “The value of a mill is one-one-thousandth of that assessment, which would approximately mean $56,000 to us. Searcy, on the other hand, is $583 million, which is approximately $584,000. That’s where they’re at per mill.”
Stanley said voters in 2003 voted in a 39.3 millage rate due to a state poilcy that said the district’s millage would roll back any time the assessment is over 10 percent in a calendar year. He said two times the district had had an assessment value drop or rolled back to the present state of 38.1. “It happened in 2008 to 38.5 and then in 2009 to 38.1 ... because [of] the gas and oil boom.”
The increase to 40.1 mills is “only .8 mils above what we voted in back in 2003,” Stanley said.
Stanley started teaching at White County Central in 1982, when the district had a student body of 385 “from approximately K-12. We are over 800 now K-12, 40 years later, and you see the difference in our buildings right now, but because of the growth, we need even more.”
Stanley said the district is overcrowded right now with more than 800 students for the second year in a row, and its enrollment has passed two districts in the county that White County Central was behind. “We are the fifth-largest school in the county as of right now.”
He said over the last couple of years, the district has had classes of 40 students advance from the kindergarten-sixth-grade building while bringing in 70 kindergartners each year.
“As a result of this, we have had huge overcrowding in our K -6 building and we need some space, so our hope is we can add some space over here to alleviate some of that space in the elementary,” Stanley said. “As you would know if you haven looked, we do have a modular classroom down there that is housing one of our four first-grade classes this year. First time in school history we have had four first grades, so we are excited about the growth.”
Passing the millage would allow the district to do capital improvements such as a more-than-20,000 square-foot classroom building, an more-than-8,000 square-foot area for cafeteria dining, a water treatment facility to help with sewer problems, new parking at the high school at the north end of the campus and some athletic improvements, including a new soccer field and a new softball field and an upgrade on the baseball field, a track and some concession and restroom areas.
Safety is another important aspect involved with the millage campaign, Stanley said. “It would enclose our buildings to the point where we can lock down basically grades five-12 in one building and K-4 in the other building with very, very little movement outside.”
Another safety aspect would be putting in some tornado shelters within the classrooms in the new building, he said.
Josh Siebert, an architect from ModusStudio.com of Fayetville, said, “This is a culmination of roughly four years of us working with the district.”
“It is inevitable for school districts to grow, buildings change, you add on campuses,” Siebert said, “and what we want to do is provide a nice piece of architecture that allows the campus to show off what this building can do from a security standpoint, from a safety, air circulation [standpoint]. We intend on developing that architecture with the school district.”
If the millage passes, Siebert said his company typically has a workshop with the teachers, principals and the superintendent and asks them questions about what they want to see in the new facility. His group also wants to know how the School Board feels about the architecture.
“We always try to make it a really interactive experience so we can learn what the DNA of your place is, not so much of what you would see in a building where we have done schools,” he said.
Siebert said he has seen election issues fail because it was assumed they were going to pass. He encouraged those present “to make those phone calls, send those text messages” and make sure voters know what day the election is.
Michael Dobbs, vice president for First Security Beardsley in Little Rock, said “we are asking for a $9.5 million bond issue that is going to be a 30-year term, or repayment period that as Mr. Stanley mentioned, produces about $5.8 million dollars in projects.”
Dobbs said the remaining amount will go to pay off the district’s two existing bond debt issues. He said interest rates are still at kind of the “historical low levels,” so to be able to pay those off and get that debt out of the way, frees up cash flow to put toward the new bond issue as well.
“The state’s putting up money if and only if the school district can come up with its share of the funds as well,” Dobb said. “The school district has to be able to produce their share of the project, otherwise the state will eventually take those funds and distribute them elsewhere.”
Regarding the timeline for the project to get started, Siebert said once his company gets notice that the millage has passed, if it does, it immediately brings in all of the structural, civil and landscape consultants that round out the design team and start having kickoff meetings.
“A project of this size is usually six months worth of design; sometimes it’s eight depending on the feedback and how fast the decisions are being made,” he said. “At that point, we like to bring on a construction manager pretty much immediately.”
As soon as the drawing are wrapped up for the project, Siebert said the project bidding process will start. Build-out time for the project, according to Siebert, would probably be about 11 to 12 months for a 25,000-square-foot building, depending on decisions made during the design process.
Throughout the process, if the millage passes, the School Board would receive updates from the construction team. Siebert said the district would have three years to finish the project.
“You don’t have a lot of chances to do this in our lifetime,” he said. “Because of your growth, you need to make a big decision on this campus to solidify the legacy of this board, the staff and the students. We always talk about how this impacts the life of the student. Five days a week, nine months a year, 13 years of their life, they get to be in that building. ... You want to do something really good for those students. They spend a lot of time in a very formative time in their life, so we want to make sure we get it right.”
