The White County Central School Board decided to enact a mask mandate Thursday night that includes a 30-day review by the board.
The mandate covers all students kindergarten-12th grade, faculty and staff wearing masks indoors, on buses and in areas where they can't socially distance. Visitors are not currently being permitted on campus other than for it.
"Unfortunately, this is a political issue," Superintendent Dean Stanley said. "People are way on both sides of it and I don't know what the right answer it. There's not a person in this room that doesn't want our kids to be safe."
Stanley, referencing numbers from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement, said the district is now in the "purple' zone, which means there are at least 100 COVID-19 cases per 10,000 people living within the district.
During discussion before the resolution passed unanimously, School Board member Stan Yingling said, "Well I think myself, I don't see we have much choice because we have to take care of the kids. The kids [under 12] can't get the shot and the people they are going home to after school, younger siblings, I'm in favor of mandating masks."
Board member Larry Stevens said he has been studying up on school districts and what they are doing about masks. "The one I like the best is what Jonesboro did and they're doing Monday. They are mandating masks the first 30 days and in their next school board meeting they are assessing 'we either mandate or we don't. Technically, it's mandated unless they change it. I do like the option to change it. I don't personally want to say, 'All year long we got to wear masks.' I'm not there. I think we will assess it."
Stanley said either way the district chose to go with masks, "you are going to have people upset ... . That's just the way it is."
K-12 literacy specialist Brandi Hardcastle told the board that she favored masks, saying, "It makes me feel better to have a mask on. Also, I have an 8-year-old that can't be vaccinated right now and to think about her getting sick scares me."
Elementary Principal Yvonne Sturdivant added, "I worry about my kiddos because none of mine can get the vaccine."
"God blessed me with the ability to take care of children but he did not bless me with science and medicine, so I have to trust those people and listen to them," Sturdivant said. "I will choose to wear a mask around my students because heaven forbid something happened to one of them, I wouldn't sleep at night."
Stanley said he knew the district would have some children who would go virtual or elsewhere if the board imposed a mandate and some who would if it didn't.
"That's kind of a no-win situation because it's all up to the parents individually and I understand that and appreciate that," he said. "The parents have the right to make that choice for their kids, whatever they feel is right."
Several school boards in the county have met this week after Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox temporarily blocked the state Friday from enforcing a ban on masks that it passed in April in response to Gov. Asa Hutchinson and some cities putting mask mandates in place last year. Hutchinson ended the statewide mandate at the end of March. The Legislature's mask ban, signed into law by Hutchinson in April, went into effect in late July before Fox issued his injunction in response to lawsuits against it.
Stanley emphasized that the injunction is temporary. "If it goes to the [Arkansas} Supreme Court and gets overturned, it really doesn't matter what decision you make tonight."
The Searcy School Board also passed a mask mandate Thursday at a special meeting, while the Pangburn School Board held its regular meeting Monday and decided to make wearing masks "a parent-child decision," although it will be strongly encouraged on bus trips, Superintendent David Rolland said.
Bald Knob also held a special board meeting Thursday and "unanimously to approve the requirement of face masks for all pre-k through 12th students, faculty and visitors."
"We just feel like the best thing moving forward for our school district is. first of all. the safety of our kids and staff and to enable learning to take place without the potential of being quarantined as much as they were last year," the district said.
The Bradford School District posted on Facebook on Wednesday that it "will begin the year with K-12 students and staff wearing masks. This requirement will be reviewed each month as we track Covid data for our school and community."
The Riverview School Board met the night before Fox issued his injunction. On Monday, a letter from Superintendent Stan Stratton was posted that said that "masks are encouraged in the buildings and on school buses but are not required."
Rose Bud Superintendent Allen Blackwell said the district's board meets Aug. 23 and "we are going to basically monitor" the situation.
"All these schools districts already had a meeting and voted to encourage masks and then I guess this past week, I’m not sure why they’ve changed heir mind but most of them have gone back and now changed it to requiring masks," Blackwell said. "The numbers are not much different than they were last week. Theu are a little bit more.
"At our open house last night [Thursday], most of the people there wearing masks were my staff. People coming in ... I don’t know that I saw a family completely, every single person in a mask ... . I guess my board is like ‘we are not going to make everybody mad in the community.’ If I had a board meeting today, I don’t think my board would vote [for masks] but now that all these schools are changing, by the 23rd, we’ll see. We are going to discuss it but right now we are going to monitor it and see what’s going on."
The Beebe School Board was set to hold a special meeting Saturday to discuss face coverings and a COVID leave resolution with classes set to begin Monday.
The White County Central board decided to give faculty and staff 10 days of COVID-19 leave with some restrictions.
"If one of our faculty or staff members test positive for COVID," Stanley said. "Regardless of where they got it, if they just test positive for it, and can work from home then it's just like they are here. They're not absent, they are working from home.
"If a faculty or staff member is a probable close contact and weren't vaccinated and can work from home, same thing. If they were vaccinated, same thing, as long as they can work from home, it's just like they aren't absent. If they need to care for a dependent who is subject to quarantine or if they have an adverse reaction to a vaccinated shot, and some people have had some adverse reactions. As long as they can work from home, everything is OK."
He said if faculty or staff test positive for the virus and can't work from home — "let's just say they got so sick they are in the hospital and can't work — well, what this policy does is it gives them up to 10 days of COVID leave that we will pay and we will not charge their sick leave.
"Same thing if they are exposed with close contact," Stanley said. "If they are vaccinated, they don't have to quarantine, but if they are exposed and cannot work from home — and the only way I can see that being the case is that they've got a family member that's really bad and they've got to be at the hospital or somewhere with them and they just can't work from home.
"If they were exposed here in a work-related thing, we would still give them COVID leave. On the other hand, if they got exposed somewhere else and they are in quarantine because of it, we would not then have to use [COVID] sick leave for that. That's really the only difference in the two, is just where they were exposed to it."
If a faculty or staff member had an adverse reaction to the vaccine and could not work, they would be given up to one day and then they would have to use regular sick leave after that, Stanley said.
