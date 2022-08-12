The White County Budget and Finance Committee indefinitely tabled the proposed courts building project this week, even after County Judge Michael Lincoln dropped the asking price to $17.5 million.

The committee voted 3-2 Tuesday night to table the proposal instead of moving it forward to the full Quorum Court. The justices of the peace voting to table it were Bobby Burns of Beebe, Mike Cleveland of Searcy and Allen King of Pangburn.

