White County officials are looking at making proposed requirements for the temporary use of property in the county around the solar eclipse next April non-binding and removing a $250 permit fee that also had been proposed.
An ordinance outlining the requirements had been sent back to the Buildings and Grounds/Personnel and Public Safety Committee by the White County Quorum Court a couple of weeks ago amid claims of overreach.
The committee unanimously voted Tuesday night to draw up a resolution instead at a well-attended meeting where almost every seat was taken at the White County Office of Emergency Management on Eastline Road. The resolution will go back before the Quorum Court, which had voted 7-5 to return the ordinance to committee after the complaints from both community members and justices of the peace, with Justice Bobby Burns saying that he thought it was “a far reach of our authority.”
County Judge Lisa Brown said the ordinance that was originally proposed was prepared by the Association of Arkansas Counties for all the counties across the state. “I agree it wasn’t a good fit for White County. I think most of the justices, most of the crowd [at the Quorum Court meeting] was not in favor of that.”
“What I would like to propose for you to think about, instead of having an ordinance, we have a resolution,” Brown said ahead of the committee’s approval. “The resolution is non-binding; it’s just merely a suggestion and an opinion of what the court would like to see: A resolution to ask people to voluntarily tell us if you’re going to have a large event at your place. You don’t have to but just to help plan in case of emergencies – we would respectfully request that you would do that. There would be no fees, no permit.”
The time frame for the resolution was narrowed down to April 5-8.
Brown said she also thought that “we need to define a large crowd because that was not in the ordinance” and that they needed “maybe some suggestions that we could suggest to some people who are planning to have a large event, just things to think about to protect not only you the landowner, but the people who are coming if you’re having an event and your neighbors, make sure things don’t get out of hand.”
Justice Doug Kennedy offered 100 as a definition of a large crowd, and Brown responded that she thought 100 people would be a large event. Floyd-Romance Volunteer Fire Department Chief Tommy Simmons later said he felt like 50 people was a large gathering. Justice Chris Boaz said he was pretty sure a church in El Paso that is already busy all the time would be packing in people.
Justice Allen King said that “what we do need to make them [county residents] understand if this goes through is that it’s strictly volunteer; there ain’t nobody holding a gun on them. If you want to call [the county] and tell you can; if you don’t, don’t.”
Boaz recalled that Floyd-Romance Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Marcie Gambetta suggested a voluntary registry for the eclipse. “I really like that,” Gambetta said.
Brown said the reason the county needs to know where the large eclipse events “is not to be nosing in on somebody’s business. Let’s pray it doesn’t happen, there’s a tornado warning and large amounts of people need to have a safe place to go or somebody is on there with a medical emergency. If we know there is going to be a large event at El Paso, a large event at Bald Knob and one large event at Pangburn and that’s it, then resources can be staged to respond quicker, if needed.”
She said county officials “pray they’re not needed” but the job of White County OEM Director Tyler Mize “is preparedness. We want him to be able to prepare. We want the sheriff’s office to be able to respond if needed.”
King again chimed in that “I just wanted to make sure, like I said, if this goes through, I just want everybody to be able to understand, it’s not pushed on you.” Brown agreed.
Road concerns
Simmons said that he had spoked with Mize a month or so ago. “Out in our particular area, the county has a rotation they work with wrecker services. That needs to be addressed in our particular area for vehicles parked on the side of the road illegally, blocking the roadway unsafely.” Simmons said he “would like to see that rotation suspended for the three or four days to where the closest, nearest available wrecker would be able to come and get that vehicle out as soon as possible.”
Sheriff Phillip Miller said if a vehicle was on a state road, it would be a state issue, and if the car was on private property, the county couldn’t tow it. “There is no rotation when it comes to private property.”
Brown said the county does not know how many visitors will come to the area during the eclipse, “but we’ve been told to expect, during the time of the event, people are just going to park in the road and get out, stop right there and watch it. And that’s part of what caused a two-day backlog, getting roads moving in 2017 out in Casper, Wyo.” after the eclipse with a path of totality across the Pacific and Atlantic coasts for the first time since 1918.
“The Conway County judge has told me he’s considering deputizing every single volunteer fire department in his county so they can keep the roads clear, just to keep the roads clear,” she said. “We’re not in the same path that Conway County is in. They are looking at 4 1/2 minutes of totality; we’re looking at 2 1/2 minutes roughly. And they will have a lot more people in that part of the state than we will here theoretically. We may get some of the overflow.
“We will get some of the overflow that can’t be there, but that’s the preparations. That’s what we’re trying to do is be prepared, get our resources out across the county.”
Miller said “making roads temporary one-way roads” is being discussed. “There’s still a lot things in planning and table-top talking.”
Burns wondered why the county is “getting hyped up and involved in it; it’s going to happen whether we do anything or not. ... No matter if you do a resolution or whatever you do, this is going to happen either way.”
Brown responded that “we want to be prepared to assist the visitors and the residents. We want to be prepared.”
‘Encouraging cooperation’
Concerning recommendations for residents, Brown mentioned encouraging everyone to follow state laws in relation to temporary shelters, how much ground they have and how many portable toilets are needed. Mize said the number of portable toilets would be an Arkansas Department of Health issue.
Brown added signage to the list, saying property owners could put out “big signs” to let out-of-town visitors know where camping is available. She said it also would be a help to first responders, Brown said if there is a large amount of visitors, it may turn out that mutual aid is used with the county’s fire departments.
Having adequate trash receptacles also was brought up by Brown because “it’s April, the wind may be blowing, so you’re not blowing trash into your neighbors.”
“And then I guess the last thing would be strongly recommend liability insurance if you’re going to have an event to protect yourself,” she said.
Justice Debra Lang suggested putting things on the recommendations list that landowners have not considered. Boaz said, “It kind of sounds like we are putting together a guide, some guidance to give the general public.”
Mize said he has been saying from the start of the committee meetings concerning the eclipse that “to me, it’s not about hoops, it’s about encouraging cooperation.”
King turned around from his chair and said, “Does everybody understand this is voluntary?”
Mize said the planning is really ramping up for the eclipse in the state. “This was just an attempt to get ahead of it before it starts to swell beyond our capability of managing things. There’s going to be more and more literature and other aspects of information to give to both our responders, citizens, tourists and everything else as we go. We are going to see a dramatic increase in efforts across the board, other counties, other cities; it’s just ramping up from here.”
Lang made a motion to describe a large group as 50 people or more. Residents are asked to voluntarily let the Office of Emergency Management know if they are hosting a large gathering so they can be prepared. The guide talked about would be a handout with useful information for residents concerning the eclipse period.
Mize said everybody compares the eclipse to a fireworks show. “People are going to filter in slowly, and then it happens and boom, pow grand finale and everybody is trying their hardest to get out right then.”
Need for guidance
Burns said he had a little trouble with the suggestions for the guide. Kennedy responded, “You just have 99 at your house and you will be fine, Bobby,” drawing laughter from the audience.
Lang talked about including tips like where campers would dump their sewage. “Do you have liability insurance? Are you going to have a place for them to throw all their trash? It’s not guidelines; it’s some things to think about.”
Burns said, “I think we’re taking away a little common sense.” Lang responded, “Some people don’t, Bobby, so we are just giving them suggestions.”
Mize said there were several lawsuits following the 2017 eclipse “and that’s where a lot of these lessons learned are being applied here. People didn’t think about a lot of these things and they got bit by it.”
Lang said, “There’s a difference between having a party and seeing dollar signs in your eyes because, ‘Oh, I’m going to rent my property out.’ This is going to be a big to-do. I can make me a lot of money this weekend and not really think about everything that goes into it, where to park them, how to park them so emergency vehicles can get in and out if someone has a heart attack or something. These are just some ideas.”
Cathy Christiansen of Bald Knob said, “We are close to one of the closest international airports in Memphis so a lot of people are going to be looking for the closest venues to an international airport. We can have people from literally all over the world show up so they may even have a different idea of what their behavior is instead of us just inviting family and friends that we know how they are going to behave or what their expectations are, so we can literally advertise a campsite and have people book it from another country.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.