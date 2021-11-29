The White County Assessor’s Office will be “moving to digital only” in January because it has run out of room, according to Assessor Gail Snyder.
“When we charge ownership we will do it directly into the computer,” Snyder said. “For the past hundred years, we pulled the cards and then it goes into the computer. We don’t have room anymore. The county is growing.
“i would have to order 40 new file cabinets at least to put the new cards into starting in 2022. The old cards will remain. They’re not going anywhere. As long as I’m in office, them old cards are going to stay there; those things go back to the beginning of time. I am not going to get rid of those. They will be in the office.”
Snyder, county Tax Collector Beth Dorton and Circuit Clerk-Recorder Tami King explained their jobs, the number of employees they have and how their offices run to the justices of the peace in October. This month, the Quorum Court also heard from Sheriff Phillip Miller, 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney Becky McCoy and Coroner David Powell.
Despite a lack of room, Snyder said her office has not “failed an audit” in business, personal or real estate taxes by the Arkansas Assessment Coordination Division, even though her office is audited constantly throughout the year to make sure it is doing what it is supposed to do.
“We have 30 days to transfer ownership of land. That means if you sell land, you record your deed with Tami, we get a copy from Tami,” Snyder told the White County Quorum Court. “That 30 days starts on the day it was filed and we’ve got to get that deed worked and in our system. And if there is land that you have only sold a portion of, then the girls will map it and will give it to the GIS [Geographic Information Systems] lady who is over mapping. She will look and make sure that is all done correctly before it goes on to the map permanently.”
By law, Snyder said her office has to have its records sent to the White County Tax Collector’s Office by Jan. 29, so “we stay pretty current with our deeds. There are times when tax season, different things will put us a little bit behind, but we normally stay within our 30 days because I don’t want to be wrote up for not getting it done in 30 days.”
New county residents, especially those moving from out of state, are given a flyer about Arkansas law for getting their assessments done and the different ways they can assess.
Snyder said she has 11 employees in her office, five of them in personal property and six in real estate. “The majority of the office girls are cross-trained,” she said; that way if her office is shorthanded, both departments “will run very smooth and easily.”
Six of Snyder’s 11 employees are Level 4 certified, she said, adding that to receive the certification that have to attend “one week of school” that is “equal to a semester of college. It is a tough, tough thing.” Snyder said one more employee will be finishing up her certification next year. “Those certified have to do 30 hours of education to remain certified at Level 4.”
Concerning years of experience for those in her office, Snyder said that total is 215 years.
