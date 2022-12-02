The White County Aging Program has begun enforcing meal prices at its senior centers “because of inflation,” according to Program Director Deborah Dare.
In a letter sent last month to “participants of Pangburn Senior Center,” the White River Area Agency on Aging wrote that “a meal fee of $7 per meal will be charged by White Co. Aging,” which “must charge for meals carried out to cover the cost of the ‘carry-out’ meal.”
The letter noted that senior centers in the country were closed in March 2020 for COVID-19 “under the federal declaration of a pandemic,” which resulted in lunch being “allowed to be carried out of the facility and marked on record as home meals.”
“As the pandemic restrictions lifted, the requirement to consume the lunch meal in the senior center was reinstated,” the letter said. “On July 1, 2021, congregate lunch meals needed to be served and consumed in the center to be in complete compliance with federal/state/and WRAAA contracts. Any meals carried out the center to be consumed in another location are not eligible for government reimbursement as a congregate meal.”
The letter followed a complaint The Daily Citizen received from Pangburn resident Sherry Snow about the increased cost of carry-out meals at the Pangburn Senior Center.
“It seems the agency is taking our freedom of choice away,” Snow wrote Nov. 12. “Meals are $4 if you stay at the center and eat but will go to $7 a meal if you choose to pick a meal up and take it elsewhere to eat. Most of the Pangburn Senior Center are in the 70s-80s (or younger) age group and choose to pick up meals. Some have schedules that make this the preferred option. Some have ill spouses they pick up for, others fear COVID and the ramped-up flu season and do not stay at the center to eat.”
Dare said the prices actually “went up 2 1/2 years ago. It just hasn’t been enforced and now we are having to enforce it because of inflation.”
Dare said if a senior citizen comes into a center and is a regular client, having filled out the paperwork, the program can be reimbursed by federal grant.
“We are a standalone 501(c)(3) corporation,” she said. “We are not a part of any government entity. We exist solely on donations, contributions and grants.
“We get two federal grants; that’s our life’s blood. We lose those, we close, period. They are now enforcing some rules that they let us slide on over past years, that’s my understanding. I have only been here since March of this year. They are now enforcing those and to be honest, with the rampant inflation, it has really hit us hard. The heartbeat of our services is food.”
Dare said that out of the kitchen at the Lightle Center, 2200 E. Moore Ave., the program feeds “almost 500 people a day.”
“With the Meals on Wheels Program, we cover the whole county and then we have four different senior centers where we serve hot lunches,” she said. “There’s Pangburn, Bradford, Grffithville and Searcy and I’m working on getting Garner reopened.
“We have a fleet of 24 vehicles” to transport the meals and all of the cooking is done by a crew of five at the Lightle Center. “A hot meal is taken to them [meal recipients] every day and on Thursdays, they are taken a frozen meal for Friday, Saturday and Sunday and they receive a carton of milk.”
With inflation, Dare said she has some food items that have gone up 300 percent but they still need to be bought to conform with planned menus.
“We have to maximum our funds in every way possible. I’m looking at every penny. I love to shop locally,” she said. “We have a waiting list a mile long. We only have funds for so many Meals on Wheels; we call it home delivery. We have a budget we have to stay within and White River monthly sends me a report.
“When someone passes on or goes into a nursing home or move out of the program, I can’t replace them. I can’t pull someone from our waiting list. I could feed a thousand people a day. There’s that much need. I want to double what we do. I’ve got to get the money.”
Participants who receive meals at home are assessed by the program to check if they “are truly homebound, White Co. Aging can assess the person to possibly receive home meals.” Otherwise, they are served meals at one of the senior centers.
According to the WRAAA letter, the Pangburn Senior Center is a subsidized Title III center operated by the White County Aging Program, which has a contract with White River Area Agency on Aging Inc., based out of Batesville, “to provide congregate meals, home meals, wellness/social programs and transportation to the eligible 60-plus citizens of White County. The compliance and funding portion of Title III centers falls in the authority of the Arkansas Division of Adult Aging Services and Behavioral Health. Each organization is set to work together following the federal and state guidelines as part of the Older Americans Act of 1965.”
Snow wrote in another letter Nov. 19 that “the government wants to make everything more difficult. Why should it cost more for a meal to be carried out than if it is to eat at the center? It makes no sense.”
She wrote that “rather than the program being a service to the senior citizens, it is now a disservice. It penalizes a person for being independent and picking up a meal.”
“The [WRAAA] letter further preaches and lectures that participants need to stay at the center ‘to enjoy each other’s company, build new friendships, learn new wellness programs, build a stronger sense of community that only gets better with time,’” Snow wrote. “However, now that lunches are not being picked up (due to the discriminating price increase) participants have no contact with each other (as they did previously), no socialization with each other.”
“... Those who pick up meals have differing schedules and routines and shouldn’t be forced to government guidelines. It’s a shame that folks who have worked all their lives and paid taxes cannot eat when and where they choose at these centers. Too, let’s not forget COVID, the flu and other illnesses on the rise.”
Dare said even though the program is “an independent organization ... since we function off of those federal grants – that goes from the federal government to the state of Arkansas and then the state of Arkansas contracts with White River Area on Aging to administer those funds to us, which means they make sure we follow the guidelines and rules in terms of us receiving that grant money – we are under contract with them. We have a signed written contract. These are part of the terms. We can no longer offer curb service. We were supposed to have stopped that a year ago in July.”
That means if senior citizens want to come in and pick up a meal, the program has to charge them $7. “If they come in here and sit down and eat, it’s a suggested donation of $4. If all you can donate is 50 cents, we take 50 cents. If you can’t pay, sit down and eat anyway. We don’t charge for food, unless you want to take it out.”
The contract comes up for renewal every three years and Dare said it is up for renewal next year. “I can’t jeopardize our contract.”
Dare said she sympathizes with Snow and she said enforcing the prices is not for lack of concern or empathy, “it’s simply we are a business and if we do not manage our money we will not be in business.”
“White River is an excellent partner to us,” she said. “They are an extremely supportive partner to us. I love this. My heart is in this. This is a heart mission for me. I’m a senior myself and someday I may need these services. My goal is to get this program sustainable for two to three years into the future and we need to double the number of clients we are servicing.
“We pick up people and take them to the doctor, the dentist to dialysis, to get tests and Tuesdays and Thursdays we pick them up and take them grocery shopping. They’ve got to have doctors and food. If I had more money I would love to take the ladies to get their hair done and the guys to the barber and some fun stuff. We can be penalized for not following the guidelines.”
Dare said of the Pangburn Senior Center, “We need to get it back to where it was pre-COVID, and that’s where there’s like 10 to 12 seniors coming in there every day and having fellowship and playing games, playing cards, socializing, getting them out of their houses.”
She said it is good for people to socialize “especially after COVID and in getting them to come to the center and sit down, we can expose them to other in services we do like diabetes education, blood pressure checks, all of that kind of stuff that they are not exposed to if they don’t come in to the center. They get the fellowship and the socialization.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.