The White County Aging Program has begun enforcing meal prices at its senior centers “because of inflation,” according to Program Director Deborah Dare.

In a letter sent last month to “participants of Pangburn Senior Center,” the White River Area Agency on Aging wrote that “a meal fee of $7 per meal will be charged by White Co. Aging,” which “must charge for meals carried out to cover the cost of the ‘carry-out’ meal.”

EDITOR’S NOTE: Sherry Snow is a past contributing writer for The Daily Citizen.

