White County 4-H team prepares for national contest in Iowa

The White County 4-H Wildlife Habitat Education team practices species identification and wildlife habitat with Brian Haller, White County Cooperative Extension Service staff chairman. The senior team of Caitlin Cooper, DeLylia Sanderlin, Madalyn Johnson and Jonathan Watkins, which won the state WHEP contest with a near-perfect score for its habitat plan in April, will compete at the National Wildlife Habitat Education Program Competition to be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory in Milford, Iowa, from July 30-Aug. 2

 Misty Watkins / Special to The Daily Citizen

The White County 4-H team that achieved a near-perfect score on its habitat plan at the Wildlife Habitat Education Program state contest in April has been studying the Great Plains Grasslands region to prepare for the national contest in Iowa, as the tallgrass and mixed prairie habitat presents different challenges than the native grasslands found in Arkansas, according to team coach Misty Watkins.

“We’re looking at a different region for nationals than we were for state, so we have a few animals that we’re having to really focus on,” said Watkins, also the mother of one of the team members, Jonathan. “Identificationwise, we’re looking at new eggs and new bird sounds. We’re having to update our botany skills – knowing the difference between bermudagrass and fescue and how that’s going to affect the pheasants and quail in the area.”

