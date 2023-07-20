The White County 4-H team that achieved a near-perfect score on its habitat plan at the Wildlife Habitat Education Program state contest in April has been studying the Great Plains Grasslands region to prepare for the national contest in Iowa, as the tallgrass and mixed prairie habitat presents different challenges than the native grasslands found in Arkansas, according to team coach Misty Watkins.
“We’re looking at a different region for nationals than we were for state, so we have a few animals that we’re having to really focus on,” said Watkins, also the mother of one of the team members, Jonathan. “Identificationwise, we’re looking at new eggs and new bird sounds. We’re having to update our botany skills – knowing the difference between bermudagrass and fescue and how that’s going to affect the pheasants and quail in the area.”
The National Wildlife Habitat Education Program Competition will be held at the Iowa Lakeside Laboratory in Milford, Iowa, from July 30-Aug. 2.
At the state contest held April 28 at Five Oaks Duck Lodge in Humphrey, judges evaluated nine junior teams and three senior teams on their written responses to a realistic scenario about a landowner who has goals to improve wildlife habitat.
Becky McPeake, professor and extension wildlife specialist for the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, said the winning senior team from White County is the first team in the history of the Arkansas program to ever get a near-perfect score on its wildlife plan. In addition to Jonathan Watkins, the other members of the team are Caitlin Cooper, Madalyn Johnson and DeLylia Sanderlin.
The state competition also included educational programming about ecological concepts, such as the use of trapping as a tool for wildlife management, a drone demonstration and a presentation on wildlife careers.
McPeake said the 4-H Wildlife Habitat Education Program, or WHEP, is a nationally recognized curriculum that “introduces youth to the art and science of wildlife management.”
“For the Arkansas program, 4-H members can start when they are 9 to 13 years old learning about wildlife identification, basic ecological concepts and wildlife practices to improve habitat,” McPeake said. “Starting at age 14 and up, they apply what they learned to develop a wildlife plan.”
Jan Yingling, White County extension 4-H agent, said WHEP is an “incredible educational opportunity for our youth.”
“They learn valuable lessons and gather knowledge that will not only help them with their future careers but also make them well-rounded, informed adults,” Yingling said. “These kiddos are hard workers and have put in so many hours over the past several years to get to this point in their 4-H careers. We are extremely proud and excited for them, and they will represent Arkansas well.”
Watkins, 14, said he joined the WHEP program three years ago because his older sister also participated in it and he “thought it would be a good idea to try it.”
“I like trying to identify the animals, it creates a good challenge for me,” Watkins said.
He said he’s interested in a career as a game warden, and that WHEP helps him practice the necessary skills.
“For the first part of the contest, you write a management plan, where you manage a certain piece of property,” he said. “You try to manage according to the owner’s wants. Say you want to increase your amount of deer but lower your amount of bobcats, that’s what you go off of.”
Misty Watkins said the members of the team have built their confidence over time while practicing for the contest.
“In the beginning, they were all skittish around bird calls. The bird sounds are tough, and they’ve got a bunch that they have to know,” she said. “But this past season, I’ve really seen them get a lot more confident about their identification skills. It’s just been great to see them learn and know that they know it. They went into that state competition pretty set that they were going to win it, and they did.”
She said this is the first season the team of four has competed as seniors together.
