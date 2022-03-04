The three candidates for White County judge discussed their plans for campaigning after the filing period for the May 24 primaries closed Tuesday.
Bald Knob Mayor Barth Grayson said he hasn’t had the time lately to “be a social animal ... but I plan to attend all of your socials, pie suppers, chili and fish fries as I can get invites. I will look you straight in the eye and ask you for your vote and support.
“I’ve prepared myself for the job as White County judge. That office already has a very dedicated administrative assistant. I plan to keep her. All three [of the judge’s office employees], as a matter of fact. I have hundreds of signs. But signs don’t vote. Name recognition is important. Personal integrity, even more so. I may be 65 but I have invested most of my life to serving my fellow men and women; no discrimination here.”
The “very dedicated administrative assistant,” Lisa Brown, also is running in the Republican primary to replace Michael Lincoln, who decided not to run for another term as judge.
“I look forward to sharing my plans for White County as I get out to meet everyone at civic functions,” Brown said. “I plan to be at fire departments, community events and other gatherings throughout the coming weeks. Please feel free to contact me by phone at (501) 281-5791, Facebook or by email at LisaBrownforWhite CountyJudge@yahoo.com with any questions, comments or invitations to events.”
The third candidate for the position, White County Historical Society President Shelly Wyatt Churchwell, said she already has “attended several events in the county with more scheduled and I’m focused on talking to community leaders in all the areas of the county, especially the rural areas, to see which issues each community faces and how the White County Judge’s Office can help.
“My Facebook page traffic has increased and allowed me to meet many new people and answer questions. I have received several pictures of road issues in various parts of the county, and I have personally been going to look at them. My campaign has placed many signs, and requests for signs are coming in daily. I am available to speak to organizations or just listen. I’m excited about the future.”
As administrative assistant, Brown said she “has worked closely with the [White County] Quorum Court and elected officials on many important projects. I hope to use my qualifications to improve county roads, support 911 communications, office of emergency services and proactively oversee the White County operating budget.
“I am a Christian, conservative, commonsense hard-working leader who will serve responsibly,” she said.
Grayson said if he is elected as judge, “I intend to orchestrate our county working more in partnership with all of our communities and cities throughout White County, kind of like Searcy did to help secure the new shopping center’s infrastructure [in 2016]. We have a lot of available empty buildings in Searcy, as is the case all around our county.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.