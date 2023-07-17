The Mobleys don't have a name for their farm in West Point, but they are becoming familiar vendors for those who visit the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market on Saturdays.
Seth Mobley, his wife, Misty, and their children are involved with the market for the first time this year. It is held each Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse.
“We do all this together," Misty said. "It’s a team effort."
That team effort includes handling a growing number of chickens.
“One of our staples is eggs; we have chickens, so we bring eggs every week,” Seth said.
Misty said the number of chickens the family has right now is 125. "We’ve had chickens for several years, but we just started growing it [the operation] in the last year or so. We are doing the eggs this year and then in the spring, we will have actually hatching eggs and chicks; obviously, we always can’t do it [sell eggs] that year.”
She said they also have rabbits on the farm but aren’t doing anything with them yet.
To take care of the farmwork, Seth said he generally gets up a little earlier in the morning than the rest of his family. “We home-school [the children] so that allows us some flexibility with our schedules. I am a certified home inspector, so that’s my full-time job.”
At the market, their oldest daughter, Lillian, helps with the lemonade stand at their table. “It was actually her idea,” Misty said.
Lillian said the lemonade “is a store-bought mix but we do advertise it with signs and stuff. Usually we make a gallon each, sometimes just one gallon for the yellow and like half a gallon of the pink. We sell more yellow than pink, though. We do have ice to go with it.” The cost is 25 cents per cup.
The Mobley's youngest daughter, Nora Jean, "as you can see, she is the farmers’ market mascot,” Misty said. Seth said “she likes to visit all the other booths. They’ve kind of all adopted her.”
The Mobleys also have two sons, Lucas and Braiden. “Braiden just turned 18,” Seth said.
In addition to eggs and lemonade, Seth said his family sells jams and jellies, “whatever is in season. I do try to use local fruit from local fruit stands.” Misty added, “We have blueberries and blackberries and the elderberries.”
Seth said his family also brings along the extras from their garden, too. “Now we have some jalapeno peppers, some bell peppers, some cucumbers. We usually do have squash, cherry tomatoes, usually some regular tomatoes. In spring, we have snap peas and asparagus. Today, our melons are starting to come off; we brought a cantaloupe today. Lots of cantaloupes and watermelons coming off soon.
“I think we’re a little late on the pumpkins; we don’t have pumpkins this year. We should have some green beans later, some purple hull peas later in the fall. Strawberries were one of our big things in the spring.”
Reflecting on the experience of being one of the vendors at the market, Seth said, “One of the surprising things to me is how regular the customers are. We have gotten to know several of the customers just because they come every single week, so we’ve gotten to know a lot of them on a first-name basis and also reconnecting with other people that I haven’t seen in a while who happen to walk by and I’m like, ‘Hey, that looks like so and so and go run and talk for 30 minutes.”
Misty said, “We’re not the most outgoing normally, this makes us more outgoing.”
Seth said he encourages other farmers in White County to participate in the market, “I’ve had several customers come up and ask how they can get involved because they are kind of like us, they have some extra stuff; it’s not necessarily a full-time business for them but they have some extra and want to try to get involved.”
Expansion is in the plans for the Mobleys, Seth said. “We have plans to expand because that’s one thing that we’ve learned is we need to bring more stuff,” he said with a laugh. “People like variety.”
Misty said they are just trying to be positive and spread the good news about Jesus. They have cards they hand out.
“We are very heavily involved in our church; we attend Valley Baptist Church,” Seth said. ‘We’re out there as much as we’re home."
Through the years, Seth said, gardening also has been something his family has been involved with doing.
Misty pointed out a truck that sits on their table each week. It is a symbol of something that means a lot to the family.
“The truck is kind of like a memorial thing," she said. "So like Pops, his [Seth’s] dad, Herman, passed away a few months ago, the end of last year, and he was a big gardener, kind of helped me with a lot of my gardening. He had a vehicle very similar to this and and we’d go dig up the potatoes and put them in back.”
Seth said, “It was a 1929 Model Ford, one-ton, almost identical to that one.”
