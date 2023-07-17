The Mobleys don't have a name for their farm in West Point, but they are becoming familiar vendors for those who visit the Main Street Searcy Farmers' Market on Saturdays. 

Seth Mobley, his wife, Misty, and their children are involved with the market for the first time this year. It is held each Saturday from 8 a.m.-noon on the east side of the White County Courthouse.

