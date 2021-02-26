The three-day vaccination clinic held in Searcy this week drew “well over 1,000” Arkansans for their first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, according to a representative from Unity Health.
She said Arkansans from border to border came for the clinic held at Fellowship Bible Church on Tuesday-Thursday. One woman from Rogers “drove four hours to stay the night with her daughter because she was on a waiting list and just couldn’t get in,” the representative said, also mentioning that other areas with participants included Hot Springs and West Memphis.
Unity Health and the Arkansas Foundation for Medical Care were co-sponsors of the clinic, which originally was promoted for those 70 and over. However, Gov. Asa Hutchinson began allowing those 65 and up to receive the first dose COVID-19 vaccines, so the clinic lowered its age requirement as well.
Some modifications to the layout of the clinic were made to “let more people in so we could vaccinate more,” the representative said.
Also, only 1,000 doses were initially mentioned as being available for the clinic, but more doses became available to offer, the representative said.
On Friday evening, Unity Health announced that the clinic would be extended for one day next week, with plans to hold it Tuesday from 7:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. at Fellowship Bible Church for those 65 and older. Appointments or walk-ins will be taken, but appointments are preferred and can be made starting at 10 a.m. today at (501) 500-8901.
Unity Health Internal Medicine Director Dr. Stacy Zimmerman of Unity Health said Wednesday at the clinic that “it had been absolutely amazing. We have had such a great response. We really only anticipated vaccinating 300 people per day.”
“This has been a great marriage, the residency programs with AFMC to put together a community vaccination clinic,” Zimmerman said. “It is an excellent opportunity to combine the organizational skills of AFMC with the manpower of the residency programs and doctors of Unity Health. We have people from all over Cabot, Newport and Searcy coming in [to get their first dose]. We love it! We will be repeating this clinic in three weeks so people can come receive their second doses.”
Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala said “it has been an outstanding event.”
“The partnership with Unity Health and Arkansas Foundation for Arkansas Medical Care is truly making an impact on our community. It is so wonderful to see,” Lochala said. “I cannot express how wonderful it is to see this event, to have gone through this past year and the trials and storms of last year and be here today providing hope, here today with tremendously decreasing people’s risk of severe outcomes.”
He said those who received the vaccine “are much less likely to have a severe outcome of COVID-19.”
Unity Health President and Chief Executive Officer Steven Webb said, “We are really excited to provide this service for our community. We are very fortunate and very blessed at Unity to be able to have the vaccine and be this region’s distribution hub. We are really excited to partner with AFMC to get these doses to our community.
Searcy resident Carla Fowler is one of the members of the community who received her first dose Wednesday.
“I am impressed at the way they have got this down,” Fowler said. “I laughed and said, ‘It reminds me of Chick-fil-A. It was quick and easy. It was great, so much so that the lady who gave me the shot, when she started to put the BandAid on, she goes, ‘I can’t even see where I gave you the shot.’”
