Public school districts in White County, reacting Wednesday to the threat of inclement weather, are letting parents and students know of their plans regarding school Thursday.
Searcy will have a "remote learning day with all campuses being closed." Searcy teachers will teach remotely. No word yet on how Friday will go for Searcy.
Riverview will also be virtual Thursday. White County Central will not only have remote instruction due to the weather, but will have an already scheduled "digital day" Friday.
Because of the National Weather Service's forecast of ice accumulation, in addition to Bald Knob students being on remote learning, Bald Knob is rescheduling Thursday's parent-teacher conferences to Feb. 18. The district says more information will be shared concerning school plans for Friday when the information is available.
The Bradford district says that because of the "potential for hazardous driving conditions, both staff and students will work from home." The same for Rose Bud.
The "potential of ice predicted overnight" also is sending Pangburn schools to virtual learning and Pangburn's Daycare and Preschool will be closed Thursday.
Beebe says it students, grades kindergarten through 12th, will be virtual and should "complete assignments through Google Chrome Classroom." Its parent-teacher conferences also will be put off until Feb.18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.