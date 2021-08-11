Although at least three dozen school districts and charter schools in the state and a couple of colleges have approved COVID-19 mask mandates for the school year, the Pangburn School District’s stance is “it’s a parent-child decision for the most part,” according to Superintendent David Rolland.
“In saying that, I do want the parents to consider there may be situations where you want to wear a mask,” Rolland said at the Pangburn School Board meeting Monday night.
As an example, he said he met with FBLA sponsors recently and “they want to have normal year. They want to do their field trips. They want to go to their conferences. They want to do a thing at the trampoline park. We have a limited number of kids who are going to be vaccinated and I want us to have a normal year, but we may want to really encourage the parents and the kids to wear masks on the bus so we can do those things.”
He added that “it’s not that we are trying to mandate anything and if somebody just refuses, that’s one thing, but we can’t take a field trip and put 40 or 50 kids into quarantine. We are going to shut down the field trips. So we want to have some sense of normalcy, and I think that’s what most parents want. There is going to be some give and take on this and I really want to communicate that with the parents.”
Rolland said the district wants to keep kids in school and wants the clubs and sports going on, too.
“There has to be some measure of sacrifice in that,” he said. “I don’t think it’s healthy for a kid to wear a mask eight hours a day in every class and in every situation. Let’s use some common sense and give our kids as many normal experiences as possible. At the end of the day, I am not going to fight with someone over a mask.”
School Board President Mikel McCord suggested keeping a small box of masks in each classroom. “That would help us gauge if we need to buy a bunch more.”
Last week, the state Legislature declined in a special session to alter legislation it passed in April banning schools and other government entities from being able to require masks. However, the ban has been challenged by two school districts, including Marion’s, which has had to place more than 900 students and staff in quarantine since beginning its school year, and Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox issued a preliminary injunction against the law Friday.
Fox said the prohibition violated the Arkansas Constitution by discriminated between public and private school students and infringes on the governor’s emergency power and authority of county officials and the state Supreme Court.
The law “cannot be enforced in any shape, fashion or form” pending further court action, Fox said.
Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who has said he regrets signing the ban and agrees with the judge’s ruling, called for the special session, saying that children under 12 who can’t be vaccinated yet need to be protected.
No public school district in White County has said that it will require masks when classes begin next week. Searcy private school Harding Academy began classes Wednesday.
In a post Monday on the Beebe School District Facebook page, Superintendent Dr. Chris Nail wrote, “As this is a highly fluid situation, the Beebe School District will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings. Once this matter is resolved, the Beebe Board of Education will consider the issue and make a decision if it is warranted.”
The Searcy School District said on its Facebook page that “as Arkansas’ highest court, the Arkansas Supreme Court will likely have the final word on the issue. Having the benefit of guidance from the Arkansas Supreme Court will allow the Searcy School District to make the best possible decision for the benefit of the district’s students, families and staff. Searcy School District’s administration will continue to closely monitor the legal proceedings in this case and provide further updates to the board. The timing and duration of further legal proceedings may dictate the timing of any review of this matter by the Searcy School District.”
Riverview Superintendent Stan Stratton in his COVID-19 update Monday posted on the district’s Facebook page that “masks are encouraged in the buildings and on the school buses but are not required. Parents are asked to do a health check with their child before sending them to school. Please make sure that they are are not running a fever, showing symptoms of COVID-19, or have been a close contact to a person that has tested positive for COVID-19. Students will be socially distanced as much as possible.”
Arkansas’ COVID-19 hospitalizations have hit new highs this week, with 11 more reported Wednesday, putting the total at 1,448. On Monday, the state broke the record it set in January for total COVID-19 hospitalizations. The department said there are only 14 intensive care units beds available in the state, and 296 COVID-19 patients are on ventilators, another state record.
“Everybody has to realize, this is not a good time to get sick because space is limited,” Hutchinson said at his weekly news conference Tuesday.
Arkansas has the fourth highest rate of new COVID-19 cases per capita in the country, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers.
The Health Policy Board of the nonprofit Arkansas Center for Health Improvement said in a statement Tuesday that “with the delta variant spiking across Arkansas, all K-12 schools, colleges and universities in the state should start the school year with indoor mask requirements for students, teachers and staff members, regardless of vaccination status.”
The board also recommended that schools consider requesting waivers from the Arkansas Department of Education to delay the start of the school year, in addition to other recommendations.
Dr. Joe Thompson, president and chief executive officer of ACHI and a pediatrician, said the board’s statement is an urgent call to action for school leaders.
“The fight has changed because the enemy has changed,” he said. “The delta variant is more than twice as contagious as previous strains of this virus, and it is attacking children at a rate we have not seen before. Over the next few weeks, the crisis facing our state could be catastrophic. School districts have legal authority to act now. Communities have a moral imperative to act in the best interests of children’s safety; failure to act will mean more children will get sick, more will be hospitalized and more will die.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.