White County Central School District Superintendent Pharis Smith can see the "light at the end of a tunnel" with the district's middle school building project now that a bid date has been set for June 15.
"I will be at Nabholz [Construction of Jonesboro] and we will bid out that job, and then after 10 days they will start demolition on the old high school,” Smith told the White County Central School Board last week.
Smith has been informed that the demolition will take a maximum of 10 days. “It will be quick. I will be excited that we are going to finally see progress on that.”
Smith said he talked to Judsonia Assistant Fire Chief Brad Davis and he said the firefighters mentioned at the district's 75th reunion that any alumni who want a brick from the old building, they could feel free to come get one as a keepsake after the demolition.
White County Central voters passed a 2-mill property tax increase in September 2021 to back the district's need to expand. The debt service mills were being sought so that "a $9,5200,000 refunding and construction bond issue could provide approximately $5,800,000 to be used for constructing, refurbishing, remodeling and equipping school facilities," according to a pamphlet from the district that promoted the election.
At the time, The Daily Citizen was told that the millage would allow the district to do capital improvements such as a more-that-20,000-square foot classroom building, a more-than-8,000 square foot area for cafeteria dining, a water treatment facility to help with sewer problems, new parking at the high school at the north end of the campus and some athletic improvements, including a new soccer field and a new softball field and an upgrade on the baseball field, a track and some concession and restroom areas. It also was said at the time that the state had approved $3 million in partnership money.
