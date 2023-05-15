White County Central School District Superintendent Pharis Smith can see the "light at the end of a tunnel" with the district's middle school building project now that a bid date has been set for June 15.

"I will be at Nabholz [Construction of Jonesboro] and we will bid out that job, and then after 10 days they will start demolition on the old high school,” Smith told the White County Central School Board last week.

