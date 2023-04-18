The White County Central School Board approved raises for classified employees last week following the decision by state legislators to raise teacher pay.

Superintendent Pharis Smith asked the board for a 1.5 percent raise to the classified employees schedule for 2024 after telling the board that foundation funding increased $205 per student. He said bus drivers were not included in the raises, but “I want to add $500 to the base for bus drivers.”

