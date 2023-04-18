The White County Central School Board approved raises for classified employees last week following the decision by state legislators to raise teacher pay.
Superintendent Pharis Smith asked the board for a 1.5 percent raise to the classified employees schedule for 2024 after telling the board that foundation funding increased $205 per student. He said bus drivers were not included in the raises, but “I want to add $500 to the base for bus drivers.”
“I wish I could do more,” Smith said. “I’m not promising this but we do get equalization money and if we do continue to get that equalization money, I hope to give a really good, maybe $700 bonus to every employee.”
As far as raises related to the LEARNS Act passed by the General Assembly, Smith said, “We went to $50,000 [for minimum starting teacher pay]. If you were at $48,500, you went to $50,500. If you were at $51,250, you got your step plus $2,000. And everything is froze until the dust clears and I can build a salary schedule with steps again and there will be a differentiation between master’s and bachelor’s because I think if you go to school and get a master’s, it adds value to your education, it adds value to the student’s education.”
The board approved the schedule and froze it.
The sub-bus driver pay also was increased to $30 a trip from $20, and Smith recommended that summer school classified teachers, currently making $15 an hour, be raised to $20 an hour,
Smith said he has to make sure as superintendent that White County Central is financially solvent and “not ever put us in a place where we’re not.”
The district continues to show signs of growing, he said. Last year, enrollment ended at 790 students. “We’re at 820 now. We lose 40, we gained 70. There’s a good possibility we begin the next year with 860, 870 and being close to 1,000 in three years. If you look at the projections, our 11th-graders are 42 and if we keep on that pace of 70, Central is growing. We’re doing something right, guys. We’re on the right track because we are one of the few schools in the state to grow.”
As part of a growing district, White County Central is adding boys and girls golf and the board approved stipends of $500 each for boys coach Zach Kersey and girls coach Tristen Kersey. Bowling for boys and girls also was approved with a $750 stipend since it will be for girls and boys combined. Smith said Shane Wallace is a certified coach and will be over bowling.
“As superintendent, I’m really excited to start golf and bowling,” Smith said. “That’s going to reach out to some kids who aren’t super athletes but can get involved. Bowling and golf are lifetime sports and if you can start that, that’s a lifetime sport that you don’t have to be a phenomenal athlete to play. You can play against yourself as superintendent, I’m really excited to be starting those two sports.”
Smith also talked about improving security. He said as the result of a safety grant, WCC is going to build a 4-foot decorative fence that will enclose the campus.
“There will be rolled gates on each end for when buses come in and then an 8-foot wide canopy that’s bronze and white, kind of like the canopy you walk under from the gym over to the elementary for the car line,” he said. “That went out for bid and we got approved for $121,000. If you just wanted the canopy from where it is right now and the fence from where it is now to the other end, its $126,400, but if you want the fence and the canopy to go all the way to the fence and the gym and all the way to the end of the middle school [because eventually that’s going to be torn down when they start construction] to do that will cost $154,407.
“It is my recommendation to take that $34,000 out of the building find because we have already made that up in interest and cover it from the auditorium all the way to the middle school. Put the rolling gates in.”
Smith said when the gates are put in “and we get the middle school built with the breezeways and the middle school and the high school, the breezeways, the new middle school, the corridor breezeway, and then the old middle school and then the fencing and then the auditorium, there’s no way anybody can get into our campus. That is a layer of safety that any parent should be extremely proud of that because nobody is getting in.”
The board approved the $154,407.
