An attorney has been hired by a group of White County Central School District parents, faculty, staff and community members to address issues it has with two members of the School Board following a decision in January not to renew the superintendent’s contract.
“We have officially hired someone,” Danica O’Dell said Monday. “This attorney specializes in this type of thing. He takes on boards regularly. In fact, there is a case in Wynne in particular. After talking to him, we had the right guy.
“People the whole entire time have been asking, ‘How can we help? What can we do?’ There was just too many people saying, ‘I want to help, I want to help, I want to help,’ even people out of state. I was blown away by that.”
O’Dell and her husband, Robert, have two children who attend WCC schools by school choice since they do not live within the district. They have been instrumental in leading the Stand With Us group, having held two meetings since the board voted 3-2 not to renew Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract for another year.
Danica O’Dell said they don’t know how much pursuing legal action is going to cost. “Robert and I are not in it for anything, I think everyone knows that.” She noted that administration was not on campus Friday or Monday to receive any paperwork from the group’s lawyer.
Since Monday was Presidents’ Day, O’Dell said she also did not have an up-to-the-minute amount on how much has been raised in the First Community Bank account established for legal costs. “I know we are at $1,200 with money that people felt more comfortable cash apping.”
The group’s private Facebook group was up to 733 members Monday, and a change.org petition to “Reinstate Dean Stanley-WCC Superintendent” was up to 1,815 signatures.
O’Dell said it was verified during parent-teacher conferences last week that the superintendent’s position has not been posted yet.
Although about 75 signatures were gathered on a petition to give to the White County circuit clerk to force a special School Board meeting, O’Dell said she and the group found out the board could block them. “We are going to let the attorney give us more advice on that.”
In addition to filling the superintendent’s position, the board has an open seat to fill since Blake Moffett resigned after being one of the two members to vote “yes” to extending Stanley’s contract for another year. Board member Stan Yingling also voted yes. Voting no on the extension were board President Larry Stevens, Secretary Justin Hancock and board member James Smith.
White County Judge Michael Lincoln said at last week’s Quorum Court meeting that the White County Clerk’s Office had yet to receive a letter from the board declaring a vacancy. He said that it probably wouldn’t be received until last Friday, which was the deadline for the board to replace the member.
“If we receive it in time to get it on the March agenda, that’s when it will be dealt with,” Lincoln said. “That’s the vacancy on the White County Central School Board. They voted to let the 30-day vacancy rule go into effect, so once we receive the letter from the secretary of the board, stating that 30-day period has passed, then we’ll get it on our agenda and be getting information to you all.”
The two individuals who have shown interest in the open board position are reportedly Brandon Martin, who lost out to Stevens in the last school board election, and Chad Froud.
