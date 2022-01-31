The White County Central School Board decided at a special meeting Friday night to place replacing a board member in the hands of the White County Quorum Court. However, White County Judge Michael Lincoln said Monday that he was told by the county clerk that the justices of the peace cannot be involved in the decision.
The board is looking to replace member Blake Moffett, who announced his resignation at the board’s regular January meeting after it voted to not renew the contract of Superintendent Dean Stanley.
A standing-room-only crowd filled the board room Friday night and spilled out into the hallway. The meeting then was moved across the parking lot into the auditorium because of the number present.
Supporters of Stanley, whose contract was not renewed in a 3-2 vote at the January meeting, gathered early to circle up in the hallway for a prayer outside of the board room.
School Board President Larry Stevens read a statement early into Friday’s meeting, saying that the board would not consider any items that were not on the agenda because while members of the public could attend the meeting, they “have no right to participate in it.”
He said in a related matter the public needed to know that personnel items are never discussed in open public session to avoid violations of an individual’s constitutional rights. “If we allowed that to occur, this school board could get sued and it would take money and resources away from the students.”
“I know some people might be upset about some recent board decisions,” he said. “This is not the time or the place to demand answers from the board. This is not something the board can discuss without violating personal rights and exposing the board to possible litigation.”
“... If anyone speaks who is not a School Board member or Mr. Stanley, that person is out of order. I will give you one warning and after that we will be asking Officer John Long, our new SRO [school resource officer] to escort you from this room and off campus. Hope it doesn’t come to that.”
The board then went into an executive session for the purpose of appointing a board member and discussing the employment of one or more school district employees.
“If the board appoints someone to fill Blake Moffett’s position, that person will have to go to the County Clerk’s office, complete a financial disclosure form and swear the oath of office,” Stevens said. “When he or she has sworn the oath of office, he or she will be an appointed school board member.”
When the board meeting reconvened, member Stan Yingling made a motion to have the Quorum Court appoint the next board meeting. He said that the board had two people who wanted the position “and they are very good people, either one of them would make a fine school board member.” He said his reason for asking the JPs to decision was “to keep them, from us, deciding to maybe put a label on them.” The motion passed.
While not announced by the board, Brandon Matthews, who ran against Stevens in the last School Board election, confirmed that he was one of the candidates for the position. The other person reportedly interested in the position is Chad Froud.
Lincoln, who presides over the Quorum Court, referred The Daily Citizen to White County Clerk Carla Barnett concerning the court’s involvement, but said he was told “if there are two or more vacancies [on a school board], then the Quorum Court can be asked to appoint.” However, since there is only one, “I’m pretty sure the Quorum Court is not going to get involved because there’s no legal precedent.”
Barnett said Monday that “legally, we know nothing about a vacancy on the School Board, but we will follow all statutes and laws of the quorum court if the Quorum Court has to get involved.”
Arkansas Code Annotated 6-13-6-11 states that “(a) If a vacancy occurs on the school district board of directors, the vacancy shall be filled by a majority vote of the remaining directors,” but “(b) if, as a result of several vacancies on the board, only a minority of the directors remain or if the remaining directors fail to fill vacancies within 30 days, the vacancies shall be filled by appointment by the county quorum court.”
After discussing appointing a board member, Stevens said the next item to talk about was the future of a new school superintendent.
Board Vice President Justin Hancock said that “one of the things I wanted to clarify first was last Wednesday night [Jan. 19], there were a lot of emotions in the room and at one point [concerning the decision] I said, ‘If you have what we have, know what we have is in the folder’ ... so the notorious folder.”
“He [Stanley] provides us with a folder every single meeting ... and I was looking at the folder,” Hancock said. “I just want to clarify there’s not one thing this man has done illegal or immoral. That has been blown way, way out, so I want to clarify it right now.
“I had a couple of phone calls and said, ‘What did he do?’ He didn’t do any of that; if he did, you wouldn’t be talking to any of us, you would be talking to somebody else that takes care of that bad stuff. So that didn’t happen, so I just wanted to kind of clear the air from my point of view.”
He said that he was later told by the board’s attorney concerning his comments “that that probably wasn’t my best move or best idea, but I will tell you the reason I did that is because I lost someone I worked for for several years and I really didn’t know what was going to happen after that and the fear of unknowing ... I can see a lot of you respectfully looking at us, me, all of us, wondering what’s coming, what’s going to happen next, which I respect, like I say, because I have been in that position.”
“I wanted to give you something without telling you something that I could legally not tell you, so that’s the reason I turned my chair toward the room and said, ‘Ask me anything you want to ask me. If I can answer it, I will answer it.’”
Hancock said he spoke with Stanley and asked him if he would be willing to stay until June 30 and Stanley said that is what he wanted to do.
“As far as the community, the faculty and the biggest and most important part is the kids from a solidification standpoint, that would be the absolute best thing that could happen to the schools without any kind of interim this or interim that, appointing anybody,” Hancock said, “so I make a motion that you stay through June 30th, 2022.”
The motion passed with all voting in favor of Stanley staying until the end of his contract.
A crowd member responded, “June 2025,” and applause filled the room. Stevens said the meeting was adjourned.
Someone asked why questions were allowed to be asked from the floor at the last meeting but not at this one. Someone else said, “Larry Stevens has no respect and no trust in this school anymore. you need to resign your position.” Applause again broke out.
Another person said nothing had changed, “except for now we know he didn’t do anything illegal.” Someone else said, “Thanks for that last vote [to keep Stanley until the end of June] to make yourselves feel better. We appreciate that one.”
Stanley, who was still on stage while the board members made their way out of the auditorium, said, “We do appreciate everyone being out here tonight and I appreciate the support. I’ve seen this community and the love that has outpoured, but we’ve got to heal. We’ve got to heal more than anything else.”
A woman responded, “That shouldn’t be at your expense Mr. Stanley.”
Stanley said, “I will leave you with these thoughts: I don’t know what the future holds.”
One WCC parent, Lisa Perry, in tears, told Stanley, “It is so not fair for this to be in your hands to have to fix this” before letting out a scream of frustration. Another parent said to Stanley, “We love you. Everyone here tonight was here for you.” A man said, “The future of the school is probably going to suck.”
The next regular WCC School Board meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 6 p.m.
A private Facebook group called Stand With Us to show support for Stanley is up to 679 members. Supporters continue to post of their appreciation for him.
