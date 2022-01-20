In front of a packed and emotionally charged crowd, the White County Central School Board announced Wednesday night that it had decided not to renew Superintendent Dean Stanley's contract, with one board member saying he was resigning immediately following the decision.
After an executive session, the board members voted 3-2 to not extend Stanley's contract, which ends in June, through 2023. After board President Larry Stevens pounded his gavel to signify the votes, members of the audience shouted, "Ridiculous! Cowards! Hope that seat's warm!"
Board member Blake Moffett, who voted in favor of extending Stanley's contract, told the board that he was turning in his resignation "effective tonight."
In a statement read by Stanley, he told the board "it's been my distinct honor and privilege to serve as superintendent for the White County Central School District for the past five years. It was a dream come true to lead a district that has been my home for seven years. I believe that many great things have been accomplished with my tenure with White County Central."
He mentioned the staff and faculty having a great passion for the children. "Our school enrollment, our finances and our morale has grown during this time as we strive to develop our students to become successful in our society."
While Stanley was talking, members of the audience, including parents, teachers and fellow administrators, were heard crying.
"The past three years have been very difficult to deal with in midst of this country facing a pandemic," Stanley said. "It has had a huge impact on educational institutions throughout the country. I trust that we will be able to get back soon to some sense of normalcy as our kids continue to be educated in the U.S.
"Even with these challenges, White County Central staff and faculty have risen to the challenge and we have had continual growth at this time. Our community has also given us a huge vote of confidence when they passed the millage for an additional 2 mills, which is huge for our children in White County Central. I have been blessed by the relationships that were built in 38 years of working in the educational field. I have made great mentors, great staff, great faculty, great peers and the great community."
He said all of those he mentioned have helped him in his career.
"I give a lot of credit to my family that put up with extremely long hours of me being away from them, so I can perform duties for the district that I serve," Stanley said. "A huge thank-you goes to my wife, Debbie, as she has was a coach's wife and now a superintendent's wife. She has heard the praise and criticism with each one of these positions. Thank God for the opportunities he has created for me and the capacity he allows me to be successful in this field.
"I'm sorry you feel that my performance over these years is lacking. I do hope that you find exactly what you're looking for in a leader who will be more in tune with your desires better than I can. I am afraid this move will cost you more money than I am currently working for and will also come with a multiyear contract, which by the way is the right thing to do. The decision you made is a detriment to this district in my humble opinion."
The crowd broke into applause and several attendees said "Amen" and began to clap loudly. One said, "We love you Dean and we support you!" Another said, "Our voices weren't heard. You never asked us or the parents. You got that election, didn't ya?"
Voting against Stanley's contract renewal were Stevens, board Secretary Justin Hancock and James Smith. Moffett and Stan Yingling voted to renew it.
At 8:08 p.m., Stevens said that the meeting was adjourned. An audience member asked, "Can we ask a few questions? Would there be any school board member who would be willing to answer them?'"
Another audience member said, "Everyone in this room is owed an explanation of why the community and the faculty and staff at this school are not allowed any kind of voice, just to express how we feel here at this school under Mr. Stanley's leadership."
He also said the board told "the community" last year that it would have a one-year contract renewal. "The next person you find, will it be a one-year contract?" Another audience member added, "Or was that a lie?"
The response that if the person chosen to be the superintendent was having to move his or her family to the area, that's what a three-year contract would typically be for, because it obligates the district financially if anything happens to cause the contract to be canceled. Moffett said that was "the thought process."
Hancock called the situation impossible and said there are things he wished he didn't have to hear and he can't tell a single person.
"You don't know what we have to see, what's heard, what's reported," Hancock said, "and unfortunately, I can't tell you, that's what makes this impossible to me. That is about the best word that I can come up with because if I could tell you these things, it might make a whole lot more sense, but I can't."
A teacher responded, "I think a lot of us are very upset because I see you at ballgames, I see you in this board room. I don't see you in my classroom, I don't see you walking the halls ... ."
As she began to cry, she continued, "The only one I see walking the halls is Dean Stanley. If you would have just reached out to one of us in the last three years and said, 'Gosh guys, this is going so hard. We're proud of you all. Thank you for what you're doing.' Nothing of that.
"If you would have asked us, gave a survey to us, how do you as an administrator think this man is, this woman is, how that man is, we would have let you know and that might have also could weighed in on a decision and at least let the district feel like a family, like Blake said. Because what it feels like is five men have made a decision and the crap to the rest of you, we don't care what you think. and that's a hard pill to swallow. As someone who loves this man, that's hard. And I know you can't tell us why, I get that, that's hard position for all five of you to be in, you can't say everything that has gone on, but this is also why we're so upset because we've not been acknowledged."
Hancock said the board had a previous member who went to the school periodically and walked the halls and the consensus of the teachers was that is was uncomfortable. "The temperature of the teachers was that it was uncomfortable."
Hancock said he had been stopped in the store, had gotten emails and had gotten cussed out, and sometimes he feels like being on the board is a thankless position. He said he will be the first one to stand up for the teachers and said they need to make 50 times more than what they are making. Hancock said it was against the law for him to say more.
"If it's 3-2, it's personal," an audience member said. Another pointed out that Stanley had been selected as best superintendent in The Daily Citizen's Readers' Choice contest.
A first-time attendee of a school board meeting brought up Stanley's report to the public, saying she did not hear one negative thing it, including that enrollment had increased.
"Because of him," another said. "That's why we are rising."
Moffett said he appreciates "Mr. Stanley and what he has done. This school has never been better." His comment was followed by an eruption of applause.
Stevens said the decision was nothing personal for him, adding that Hancock nailed it on the head by saying "we are bound by law to what we can and can't say about people in this school district. There's not a whole lot we can say; we just have to vote with our conscious."
Seventh-12th-grade Assistant Principal Mark Wagner, also a K-12 math instructional facilitator, said, "I think everyone in this room voiced that they do enjoy working with Mr. Stanley and that it has been a pleasure working under him. I know personally I have learned a lot from him. He has kind of helped me in my leadership role and I do think we have done great things with Mr. Stanley as our superintendent, so I think everyone here was hoping we would have him for longer. I think you can see that we are all emotionally attached to Dean."
