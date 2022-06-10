The White County Central School Board was advised by its attorney to “steer clear of” making changes to its public comment policy since there is a lawsuit regarding it that has not been settled.
The board voted to table the discussion Thursday night after deadlocking on amending the policy at its previous monthly meeting. The policy has been called into question by parents who have been denied the opportunity to speak before the board since Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract was not extended in a January 3-2 vote.
A group of parents, Robert and Danica O’Dell and Mark Lowery, filed suit in April in White County Circuit Court against board President Larry Stevens, who has been absent for the last two meetings, Secretary Justin Hancock, Vice President Stan Yingling and member James Smith, accusing them of not disclosing public information and blocking speech rights. They are being represented by attorney Chris Burks of whLaw from North Little Rock.
The board’s attorney, Teddy Stewart, told the board members that they could “take it [the policy] up if you want to, but my advice is to not take any board action, and essentially the reason is because with the current lawsuit there’s a settlement agreement that hasn’t been signed since there is ongoing settlement negotiations.”
“Aside from that, don’t make a policy change out of fear because of the lawsuit,” Stewart said. “The current policy that we have reflects the model policies, which means schools across the state have the same policies and there hasn’t been a lawsuit yet, so with that my point is trust us to do our jobs as it relates to the lawsuit.”
Stewart said settlement discussions had kind of plateaued and then over the last couple days, he and Burks have gone back into discussions about an agreement. He said if the board did decide the policy, it would have to “develop a policy contingently, saying, ‘We’ll adopt this policy but we want to settle the agreement that is going to release us from these plans first. then once we all agree on that and they sign that and we sign it, then we could go forward and adopt this policy, but we wouldn’t do anything before that because it wouldn’t make sense.’”
Yingling asked Stewart if he believed the lawsuit could be settled. “We’re going to try,” Stewart said, “but right now, like I said before, I wouldn’t take any action to change the police because of fear of a lawsuit.”
“If it was a bad policy, I would be coming to the board saying, ‘Hey, we need to change our policy, this is a bad policy and they have good law on their side,’” he said. “It’s quite the opposite. For them to win this case, it’s going to change the law of the entire state. Everybody is going to have to change their policy if that’s the case.
“If the judge tells us that our policy is wrong, especially if we were doing this in federal court and the judge felt that our policy was wrong, everybody is going to change their policy throughout the state, and I don’t see that happening.”
The vote to table to policy discussion was unanimous. The previous month two board members, Brandon Martin and Yingling voted to amend the policy, with Yingling saying he believed that the lawsuit would possibly be dropped “if we act on this.” Martin was not included in the lawsuit because he was not on the board at the time.
After Thursday’s decision by the board, the O’Dells hosted a Facebook Live meeting on the Stand With Us private group page that was originally set up to rally support for Stanley before becoming a place for supporters of White County Central to discuss the district’s future after Stanley was hired as an assistant superintendent for the Searcy School District.
Robert O’Dell said he wanted to clarify some things that were said during the meeting because he knew that some could not hear what was being said. He said Stewart “basically stood up and tried to argue the point and tried to make it sound like we were trying to argue the point that the board’s policy is illegal and shouldn’t be, and I think he has missed the point of it all because that’s nowhere near what anyone is trying to say.”
“No one is trying to say that the board’s policy is illegal and it shouldn’t happen and all the other districts in the state are wrong and that kind of stuff,” O’Dell said. “No one is saying that. What we are saying is that there were actions taken at the time that we’re illegal and what those actions were violating parent’s rights about being able to speak.
“I do think there is some validity in the fact that the board’s policy and what’s written in many of them probably have some kind of violation of the law, just not allowing that free speech, but that’s not anywhere near what we’re trying to argue. Mainly, the lawsuit is because of the actions that were taken in violating our rights to speak. That’s breaking School Board policy, which they did, which also gets into the free speech thing that was hindered in that way. and that is the merit of the lawsuit.”
O’Dell said Stewart “also made it a point saying that all the other school districts in the state were doing the same thing, which actually the largest school district in the state doesn’t do it like that. They do it how it’s proposed, which is basically allowing a parent to have a comment section at the end of the meeting.”
He said the White County Quorum Court. which “is similar to a board,” does it “that same way. They have a public comment section at the end and really I thought we were in agreeance [agreement] only to find out minutes before all of this that we weren’t, so I’m not really sure where the missed communication is going on because we made it very clear.”
“Basically what we’re trying to say is we’re willing to drop our suit where our rights were violated if we can get something that says this isn’t going to happen again,” O’Dell said, “and in our opinion, changing the policy to a better policy does say that that it isn’t going to happen again because it doesn’t allow for such. So if something is on the agenda, somebody has a positive or a negative comment, they can say that at the end of the meeting and the board can take that into consideration and maybe they chose to vote on something, or anything.
“There’s a lot of positive that can come from that and unfortunately, the communication is having to go from us to our attorney to their attorney and then back to the board and that is a little convoluted I guess is the word. It’s just muddied that water a little bit because it is just going around in circles before it ever gets there. So we definitely don’t want it to go to court but if that’s what’s necessary, we are willing to do that, but I definitely thought it was going to get resolved tonight.”
O’Dell said he talked to Stewart and said he was going to talk their attorney and see if they could figure something out Friday. “That felt promising,” hel said. “It still boils down to the board making that decision to take a vote and get that policy changed. We don’t feel that we’re asking for anything that is that crazy, we’re simple asking for a public comment section, that’s it, that’s all that we’re asking for.”
O’Dell added that there were about eight things the parents were asking for but narrowed it down to asking Stevens to resign and for the policy change on the public comment.
Danica O’Dell said she thought the board’s attorney was making it out that the parents were being uncooperative “and I didn’t care for that personally.”
Robert O’Dell said he spent most of his Thursday afternoon before the meeting on the phone with multiple people to try to remedy the situation. “Then last minute we get a call saying they’re saying no, the board’s attorney is saying not to pass anything right now. Really all that we need to do now is get both attorneys on the same page about how we get here because the board can’t be locked into a commitment, they can’t do that, but we can be. We can be locked into a commitment and say, ‘Hey, we’re willing to drop the suit after this happens, after exhibit A is accepted and after the resignation.’”
An extension was granted in the lawsuit in May allowing the defendants until June 13 (Monday) to respond to the complaint.
