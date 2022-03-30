The president of the White County Central School Board has filed a civil lawsuit against a parent whose request to speak in front of the board was denied and her father.
According to the lawsuit, Larry Stevens is suing Stacey King and Mike Beals for defamation of character. Stevens is one of three board members who voted in January not to renew Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract for another year.
King and Beals are part of a Facebook group, Stand With Us, formed initially to try to get Stanley reinstated (he has since taken an assistant superintendent’s position with the Searcy School District) and get changes made to the board, including having Stevens removed as president.
King and another member of the group, Danica O’Dell, submitted written requests to address the “future of WCC” for five minutes before the board’s February meeting, but their requests were turned down in advance of the meeting.
An attorney for the group, Chris W. Burks of whLaw in North Little Rock, sent a letter to the board requesting, among other things, that “the board follow Arkansas and U.S. constitutional speech law” concerning “citizen speech at limited public forums.”
Stevens’ lawsuit says that he was first elected to the board 10 years ago and “in that time, he has been the victim of defamation from the defendants.”
“Beals has impugned the plaintiff’s intelligence, truthfulness and courage,” the lawsuit stats. “... King has claimed that the plaintiff has tried to bribe people, pay people off and threaten people.”
Although King, a 2006 WCC graduate, said Wednesday there is not a lot she can say about the lawsuit, “but I will say we were told a while back that some members of the School Board would be having a few of us arrested soon.”
“We all know that’s not how it works, but it at least gave us all a heads-up in the sense that they would likely do whatever it takes to keep us quiet,” King said. “Larry Stevens does get extremely upset when things don’t go his way and he always has, so I am not surprised or impressed by his allegations against my dad and I, and his issues with our family go back much farther than the current School Doard situation so it seems like the perfect storm and a conveniently distracting opportunity to take away from what’s really going on in our beloved community and school.”
Under the defamation section of the complaint, it states that “the defendants made statements of fact specifically about the plaintiff. By questioning the plaintiff’s honesty and claiming that the plaintiff has paid people off and bribed people, the defendants have actively sought to damage the plaintiff with false statements. The false statements of the defendants have damaged the plaintiff.”
Stevens is seeking $75,000 “together with any and all other special, incidental or consequential damages to which plaintiff may be entitled. Plaintiff also prays for punitive damages against the defendants in an amount sufficient to deter others from such conduct.”
He also filed for an injunction and “prays that this court enjoins defendants from defaming plaintiff until a trial of this matter can resolve the dispute.” A jury trial was requested.
In the “petition for injunction and temporary restraining order” section. it states that “the defendants in this action are actively defaming the plaintiff with untrue statements of fact. The defendants defamatory statements are causing damage to the plaintiff. This damage is resulting in irreparable harm to the plaintiff’s business, as well as the plaintiff’s relationships with customers, employees and vendors. These damages cannot be adequately compensated with money damages.”
“The plaintiff has demonstrated a high likelihood of success on the merits of this action by demonstrating that: a. The defendants have lied about the plaintiff’s truthfulness; and b. The defendants have lied about the plaintiff committing crimes. The defendants should be immediately enjoined and restrained from making defamatory statements about the plaintiff, and should remove any such existing posts. The injunction should be without bond because the defendants will suffer no economic loss by not being allowed to continue to defame the plaintiff.”
Stevens is being represented by the Brad Hendricks Law Firm in Little Rock.
