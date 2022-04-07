The White County Central School Board cut its list of candidates for the district’s superintendent position to a final four Monday night.
The four finalists – Dr. Jackye Underwood, Dr. Rick Gales, Toby Crosby and Pharis Smith – were approved for interviews scheduled for tonight and Friday night after an executive session. The board is looking to fill the position after voting 3-2 in January not to renew Dean Stanley’s contract for another year. Stanley has been hired by the Searcy School District as an assistant superintendent for support services and starts his new job on July 1.
Board President Larry Stevens was interviewed by KATV, Channel 7, after Monday’s meeting and asked what the board was looking for in its next superintendent. He said, “We need someone who will be able to lead the district. I need a little time on that; that’s a good question right now.”
In a portion of the interview not used on air but posted by the Facebook group Stand With Us, Stevens also was asked what the best outcome would be and said he hopes for some healing in the district. When asked about Stanley, Stevens said he believed “Dean led in very good ways in lots of areas, yes, but for reasons undisclosed, that we cannot tell, we voted not to extend the contract.”
The Daily Citizen was able to reach three of the four finalists to discuss the superintendent position.
Gales, the Stuttgart School District’s superintendent, said his interview with the board is set for 6 p.m. Friday. He has been superintendent in Stuttgart for five years, but is set to leave the district at the end of the school year and was a finalist for the superintendent’s job at Searcy that went to Dr. Bobby Hart.
Asked what made him interested in the WCC job, Gales said Searcy is close to where his wife is from, the Batesville area. “I’m from Carlisle and Searcy is right in the middle. My wife and I met in Fayetteville, so she’s always lived in the northern part of the state, and so we’re really trying to get up a little farther up north in the state, just more centrally located for family, and there’s some good schools in that area.
Gales said he does have experience with building projects, like ones White County Central are getting set to start after passing a 2-mill property tax increase last fall. He said he had some building projects with his last district, where he was assistant superintendent of the Greenland School District from 2000-2017, and he has some that he has started in Stuttgart that he is trying to make sure are lined up to get going even after he leaves.
“When I go to interview, I know how old their building are,” said Gales, who got his doctorate in education at Harding University and master’s in education from the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. “When I interviewed at Searcy, Mrs. Diane Barrett kind of had things lined out. She had things lined up for Bobby.”
Gales also indirectly discussed the WCC board’s decision not to renew Stanley’s contract, pointing to Russellville, where the board just decided to fire its superintendent, and also mentioning the Brookland School District in northeast Arkansas and Sheridan and Benton.
“Boards are kind of volatile and the superintendent position is the most insecure position you can have in a school district,” he said. “There are no guarantees. Even contracts for whatever they are worth, you have the least amount of protection.”
While “there are no guarantees” concerning superintendent job security, Underwood’s position as WCC High School principal has been pretty secure. She said she is going into her 15th year at WCC. She said she started as the middle school principal for two years before moving high school principal and has been with the district ever since.
Born in Vietnam, Underwood said she is “a first-generation immigrant. I was naturalized when I was 10 years old.” She started teaching in North Little Rock at Ridgeroad Elementary School, and then the high school. She also worked at Cabot High School, where she taught science.
A graduate of McRae High School, Underwood got her associate’s degree in math from Arkansas State University-Beebe and her bachelor’s degree in biology from Harding University. Her specialist degree and master’s in educational leadership was earned at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro. Her doctorate in education is from Harding.
When asked about why she wanted the superintendent position, Underwood said “It’s just the next step in my career.”
“This is where I want to stay,” she said. “I know the next step this community wants to go and I know the students and what they want to do, and I just love the community and I want what is best for the teachers and the students.
“My main goal is I just want to do what’s best for the community and the students, and I hope everyone sees that if I get the job, we’ll just go forward and I’ll do the best I can.”
She said her interview is set for tonight at 7:30.
Like Underwood, Smith has spent a lot of time with his current school district, having been principal at Tuckerman Elementary School in the Jackson County School District for 18 years. He has been in education for 27 years and has coached at Black Rock and Swifton.
The Bono native who graduated from Westside High School in Jonesboro said that he started his education career at Black Rock, where he taught fourth-grade and elementary physical education. He also taught physical science at the high school. He coached girls in Black Rock for five years and had the opportunity to coach boys basketball and baseball for four years in Swifton, where he taught geography.
Smith said Swifton got annexed into the Jackson County School District and he was offered the elementary principal job at Tuckerman when he was 33. He said he received his bachelor’s, specialist and master’s degrees from ASU.
“I finished my specialist degree and got the specialist award from ASU and got asked to be an adjunct professor, so I taught for two years at Arkansas State, master’s classes and principalship,” he said.
Smith, who is expected to interview Friday at 7:30 p.m., said being a superintendent is “the next logical step” in his career path. He said he likes the Jackson County and White County areas and “Judsonia is good.”
The Daily Citizen left messages for Crosby, the math and science curriculum director at Mountain Pine, but was still waiting to hear back from him at press time. On the Mountain Pine School District website, Crosby’s profile says that he is in his sixth year as an administrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.