The White County Central School Board deadlocked on an open public comment policy on Thursday night, with a couple of members wanting to table the discussion because of a civil lawsuit.
With board President Larry Stevens absent, the board voted 2-2 on a motion to table the discussion, with Vice President Stan Yingling and member Brandon Martin voting no and members Jason Hancock and James Williams voting yes. Martin and Yingling both voted yes on amending the policy, but Hancock and Williams did not say yes or no.
Superintendent Dean Stanley read “the model policy from the” Arkansas School Board Association on public comment at school board meetings, and said White County Central adopts several of its recommendations. However, he said every board has a right to adjust or amend the policies.
The School Board’s policy has been called into question by parents who have been denied requests to speak before the board after Stanley’s contract was not extended in a January 3-2 vote. Three members of the Facebook group Stand With Us have sued the board, alleging that it has not disclosed public information and has blocked speech rights. A motion for an extension in that White County Circuit Court case was filed by the board’s attorney Friday.
Stanley said he highlighted the points pertinent to WCC from the ASBA. He said district patrons wanting to address the board must submit in writing their intention to do that five working days prior to the meeting. He said the intention should be descriptive to enable the superintendent and the board president to evaluate the appropriateness of it to be on the agenda.
No items should be placed on the agenda that prejudiced the board or a student concerning personnel or discipline. He said if approved the patron would get no more than 15 minutes to address the board and stay on their particular topic. Board members would listen to the patron but not respond during the meeting.
Stanley said he contacted the attorney from ASBA who wrote the policy and asked him specifically about the board president being the one who made the final decision on a patron being able to speak at a board meeting. He said he spoke with Lucas Harder, model policy service director for ASBA, and Harder told him he doesn’t really know why he put it that way. Stanley said the board could change that if it wants.
Williams said his opinion is that “as long as there’s a lawsuit with this wording that’s in that lawsuit, I don’t think we need to discuss. We could table it to a later date when the lawsuits are settled or whatever happens and then revisit it then, but until the lawsuit is done with, settled, I don’t think we need to discuss this.”
Martin said he doesn’t know if any changes the board made “would have any bearing on what’s happening in the past with the lawsuit, I mean, that’s all in the past. I don’t think us changing right now is going to have any bearing on that going forward.”
Williams made a motion to table the open comment decision until the lawsuits, which includes a defamation suit by Stevens, are settled and then to revisit it at that point.
Yingling said he felt that if the board acted now, there might not be a lawsuit. “But there still is one right now,” Williams replied.
Yingling said he believed the lawsuit would possibly be dropped “if we act on this.” Williams responded, “OK, but to that point there is a lawsuit that is the subject of this matter right here and I do not think we need to discuss that openly until the lawsuit is settled.”
Hancock seconded Williams’ motion. “I will say at a later date, I think it would be feasible for a group of people to make the decision [on open comment requests] rather than coming from one person [the board president],” he said. “I personally don’t have a problem and in some ways think it would be best to have a group vote rather than have one person having the totality of the decision.”
After the motion deadlocked, Stanley said “I guess we can accept another motion.” Yingling asked Stanley if he had a recommendation and Stanley said his recommendation would be to replace some wording in the ASBA policy.
“No. 1, I think 15 minutes is too long, so I would limit that to three minutes a person [to speak],” Stanley said. “I would limit up to 30 minutes period [for public comment], so we don’t have 62 people asking for three minutes, so 30 minutes total [as] the most you could ever get, and I would recommend that there could be a time that there could be an open forum to ask questions about specific agenda items only.”
Stanley said the district had a situation Wednesday where a parent got upset. “I would not want them to come to a board meeting that night and express their feelings. What happened instead was I was able to call that parent this morning [Thursday], we got things worked out so they were happy. I don’t want a mad person to be able to come up here and talk. I do on the other hand feel that we can give a voice to people about agenda items, personally.”
Pharis Smith, who has been hired as the new superintendent, agreed that it didn’t need to be one person’s decision to allow someone to speak but the board’s decision.
When asked how voting if someone could speak would work, Stanley told Martin he thinks it would have to be unanimous if all five board members thought the material from a patron was unsuitable to be discussed. “The board would have that totality position, not one person, not the superintendent, not the school board president.” He said if a person started talking about another person, they would immediately be shut down because it’s against the law.
Martin said he agreed with the recommendation of Stanley, who added that as a superintendent he thought a Tuesday deadline before a Thursday meeting would be enough time for the decision to be made. Martin made a motion on Stanley’s recommendation and Yingling seconded it.
Hancock said he didn’t disagree with Stanley, but he went back to what Williams said about the pending lawsuits and said he didn’t know if this was the right time to change anything.
At that point, one of the plaintiffs in the lawsuit, Robert O’Dell said the suit “can be settled.”
Hancock responded, “You can’t speak out, Robert. This has been over and over and over. I understand, I get it, I appreciate it, but you can’t do it. I am going to say this, part of this if you wouldn’t have screamed out in the audience prior [at previous meetings, you would have been on the agenda with no problem.”
O’Dell retorted, “That’s not true, that’s not what I said,” before Yingling said, “We got a meeting to take care of. This can be handled after the meeting on your own time.”
“We do have a motion,” Yingling said. “My concern is this needs to be quickly handled and the better it is, it might avoid a lawsuit, and that’s definitely what we need to do is do the right thing at the right time, and there’s no better time than now to correct that mistake that I think was made which we never had any issues up until that point. Now is as good a time as any. I mean, now is better than six months from now; like I said it might avoid a lawsuit.”
Williams jumped in, saying, “There’s already a lawsuit.”
Martin said if the board changes the policy, it is not “proving guilt or proving innocence.” Williams said, “And I’m not against hearing from the community, but as of right now there is a lawsuit.”
Hancock said if the board’s attorney is OK with adopting the new recommendations, he is“absolutely fine” with it.
“If he’s good, I’m good; no problem here for me personally, so I would say table it until that question is asked,” Hancock said. “If he gives the green light, as far as I’m concerned, I’m good with it.”
Martin asked if Stanley went over his recommendation with the Harder, which Stanley said he did, but Hancock responded, “But he’s not the school board’s attorney.”
Willaims said he would also be OK with the policy if the board’s attorney was OK with it.
Martin amended his motion adding Stanley’s recommendations and Yingling seconded it, but the motion deadlocked in a 2-2 vote again. Hancock said he didn’t think it was an issue to table the policy discussion and no other comment about the motion was made.
After the meeting, O’Dell and Hancock continued their discussion outside the auditorium. Hancock said he didn’t understand the rush to discuss the public comment topic.
“There is a court case we would rather not go to,” O’Dell responded. “On May 26, there is a lawsuit that is going to cost the school money. The thing about James [Williams] saying not discussing it beforehand that just doesn’t make any sense, that says, ‘Please, let’s just go to court.’
O’Dell’s wife, Danica, also listed as a plaintiff in the suit along with Mark Lowery, repeated what had been said during the meeting that the recommendation was going to be passed only if the board’s attorney said go ahead and do it, and someone suggested holding a special meeting.
Hancock said he would be fine with that, but was speaking for himself, not for anyone else on the board. He said he didn’t have any problem with someone speaking at the meetings, “but when you start the yelling, the screaming and the personal attacks and all that stuff, that’s where I have a problem. My family was brought into a lot of stuff and I don’t that that should have been the case based on a decision that was made.”
