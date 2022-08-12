The White County Central School Board has agreed to change its public comment policy, which led Friday to a notice of dismissal being filed in a lawsuit against the district concerning parents not being given the opportunity to speak at meetings.
The board voted 3-2 Thursday night to revise its policy, with board President Stan Yingling and board members Brandon Martin and Baron Simmons voting yes and board members Justin Hancock and James Smith voting no. Simmons was added to the board last month to replace former board President Larry Stevens, whose resignation was accepted earlier in June. Stevens' decision not to let parents speak was given as one of the reasons for the lawsuit.
“The motion was to change the policy to where people could [make public comment]," Yingling said. "It would have to go to a board vote before anyone could be kept from speaking.
"Prior to this, the board president could deny anyone speaking. Now if I deny it and Mr. Smith denies it, then before it’s totally denied, it will go before the whole board, and then at the end of a meeting, anything that is on the agenda, an agenda item, they can speak up to three minutes."
He said parents, students or faculty making public comments at a meeting will be limited to a "total of 30 minutes. Ten people could speak three minutes."
In the parking lot after the meeting, Vickie Smith, James Smith's wife, pointed to the change in board members as the reason that the policy was changed. She said Simmons, the son-in-law of former Superintendent Dean Stanley, “had his agenda and he got his agenda tonight.” James Smith had voted no in July on Simmons’ appointment to fill Stevens' term.
Danica O’Dell, one of the parents who was denied the opportunity to speak by Stevens, called the policy change a “big win."
"We finally get to file the motion to drop our lawsuit today," she posted on social media Friday. "It’s an answer to every single prayer. It took a minute but everything ended up better than we could’ve imagined and we will never take that for granted.”
The lawsuit was filed April against Stevens, Hancock, Yingling and Smith by Robert and Danica O’Dell and Mark Lowery. The three parents are part of the private Facebook group, Stand With Us, that formed after the board voted 3-2 in January not to renew Stanley’s contract. Stevens, Hancock and Smith voted against renewing Stanley’s contract.
In the lawsuit, the parents were seeking state Freedom of Information Act relief and for a declaratory judgment that the board violated FOIA at a January special meeting and its regular February and March meetings “and all actions taken in it should be void.”
The parents also wanted judgment rendered that the board violated state law “by not producing” requested public records and by not allowing them “the ability to speak based on the content of their speech.”
According to the complaint, their suit was based on the board “committing an ongoing cascade of violations of the AFOIA, both by restricting unfavorable public comments from citizens at their monthly School Board meetings and by refusing to provide public documents in response to FOIA requests."
The O’Dells’ request to speak at the meetings was “on the future of WCC,” according to the suit, not regarding any specific employee of WCC.
In June, the WCC board was advised by its attorney “to steer clear of” making changes to its public comment policy since there was a lawsuit regarding it that had not been settled.
