The White County Central School Board has agreed to change its public comment policy, which led Friday to a notice of dismissal being filed in a lawsuit against the district concerning parents not being given the opportunity to speak at meetings.

The board voted 3-2 Thursday night to revise its policy, with board President Stan Yingling and board members Brandon Martin and Baron Simmons voting yes and board members Justin Hancock and James Smith voting no. Simmons was added to the board last month to replace former board President Larry Stevens, whose resignation was accepted earlier in June. Stevens' decision not to let parents speak was given as one of the reasons for the lawsuit.

