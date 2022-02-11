Supporters of White County Central School District Superintendent Dean Stanley literally stood for Stanley on Thursday night in "solidarity" throughout the regular meeting of the School Board in WCC's auditorium.
Before the meeting, Robert O'Dell, one of the organizers of the private Facebook group Stand With Us, stood in a circle in the lobby with other supporters and said by standing during the meeting "it's silent and it's not causing a disruption or anything like that but it is making a statement that we stand together." O'Dell was later escorted from the meeting by School Resource Officer John Long after he spoke out about the board not allowing parents to speak concerning "the future of the school" following last month's 3-2 vote to not renew Stanley's contract for 2023.
Written requests by O'Dell's wife, Danica, and Stacey King to speak were denied in advance of the meeting. Robert O'Dell said in response that "that's not OK and I think the people here know that and that is really part of the thing, the community wants to be involved."
Robert O'Dell asked the board, "Why are you trying to silence the parents? The parents want to be heard." Board member Justin Hancock responded, "You've already been asked."
O'Dell said, "I'm sorry, I can't keep quiet. It's my first amendment right to be able to speak. Nobody [requesting to speak] asked about the superintendent contract. That's cowardly behind that letter right there and nobody asked about it, nobody at all. It was about the future of the school."
The letter O'Dell referred to was to School Board President Larry Stevens from attorney Jay Bequette with Bequette, Billingsley, Kees law firm in Little Rock, saying "it is improper and inappropriate for a board to publicly disclose or discuss matters involving personnel, including but not limited to the superintendent." Bequette wrote that the board "consulted with our firm" as well as "other school lawyers" about its authority "to publicly disclose the factual basis behind actions the board has taken regarding the contract of the district's current superintendent."
King said her request to speak :had nothing to do with this letter right here." Another Stanley supporter said, "Mr. Hancock, last meeting you stated [the reason for Stanley's contract not being renewed] was not immoral or not illegal. It's personal! You and Mr. Stevens have personal issues. The community wants and deserves a reason. You can't give an answer Mr. Hancock?"
Hancock said, "Oh, I can," but added, "Why would I need to give anything to you?" The man responded, "Why would you not give this community an answer? It's badly deserved! It's personal! Personal!"
After the meeting adjourned, King said she wanted to quickly address the crowd. "I'm one of the parents and members of the community who requested time to speak tonight, regarding the future of this school, not only as it relates for my own child but for your children as well. As you all know, that request was denied for absolutely no reason."
"I can stand before everyone of you and tell you this is a lie on my behalf completely," King said. "I would actually like to thank a few people who actually are the heartbeat of this school, who truly do see and uphold the future of White County Central, who have always put the children first, regardless of the chaos and the struggle.
"Dean Stanley, thank you for who you are and what you stand for. I am so proud to know you and I have been blest to not only be under your leadership myself, but for my child who has experienced that for a short time as well. My prayer, is that one day the grace that you showed to those who have wronged you will rub off on me; unfortunately, that day is not today."
She also thanked the teachers, administrators and staff "in every capacity for loving these babies even on days when you might not love yourself or your job. Thank you to [board member] Stan Yingling, who had the courage to stand even if it means standing alone. I personally know what that feels like and I commend you greatly." Yingling was one of the two board member who voted to renew Stanley's contract. The other, Blake Moffett, immediately announced his resignation from the board following the decision.
"And lastly, thank you to the White County community who made it a point to stand together," King said. "I'm proud to say that regardless of the accusations and jokes of involvement of those who claim to be holier than thou, you've chosen to rally together and be a voice for our children, to be a voice to prove that the men who think they call the shots aren't the final authority when it comes to putting the best interest of your children on the front line."
The crowd broke into applause. The Stand With Us group was at 701 members as of Friday morning. Also as of Friday morning, 1,792 people had signed an online "Reinstate Dean Stanley-WCC Superintendent" petition on change.org. In addition, King posted Friday morning that she would be at the Dollar General near the school at 5 p.m. with a petition "to legally call a special board meeting." She said that they need 50 signatures, "but we're shooting for 75." The requirements, she said, are that "you must live in the school district and you must be a registered voter."
The board likely will have to call a special meeting to appoint a member to finish out Moffett's term since it took no action on that or voting for a new vice president since Moffett served in that role. It had been previously reported incorrectly that Hancock was the vice president. Stanley said the 30-day time limit for the board to appoint a new member ends Feb. 19.
Extra security has been requested by Stevens for meetings from now on, according to White County Sheriff Phillip Miller, because the board members are feeling threatened.
