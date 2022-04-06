A week after the White County Central School Board president filed a defamation lawsuit against a parent and her father, a group of parents has sued the board, accusing it of not disclosing public information and blocking speech rights.
The suit was filed Monday in White County Circuit Court against board President Larry Stevens, Secretary Justin Hancock, Vice President Stan Yingling and member James Smith by Robert and Danica O’Dell and Mark Lowery. The three parents are part of the Stand With Us Facebook group formed after the board voted 3-2 in January to not renew Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract. Stevens, Hancock and Smith voted against the renewal.
The WCC parents, being represented by attorney Chris Burks of whLaw from North Little Rock, are seeking state Freedom of Information Act relief and for a declaratory judgment that the board violated FOIA at a January special meeting and its regular February and March meetings “and all actions taken in it should be void.”
The parents also want judgment rendered that the board violated state law “by not producing” requested public records and by not allowing them “the ability to speak based on the content of their speech.” They request that their attorneys’ fees and costs be covered, but do not ask for any damages.
According to the complaint, their suit is based on the board “committing an ongoing cascade of violations of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act, both by restricting unfavorable public comments from citizens at their monthly School Board meetings and by refusing to provide public documents in response to Freedom of Information requests.
“The board is then taking action in these meetings, and refusing to correct the actions when later given the opportunity to.”
It says that requests to speak at the Jan. 28, Feb. 10 and March 10 public meetings were made, but these parents and “certain other parents were denied the right to speak because the respondents did not agree with what they perceived to be the content and substance of the petitioners’’ opinions.”
The Odells’ request to speak at the meetings was “on the ‘future and direction’ of WCC,” according to the suit, “not regarding any specific employee of WCC. Respondents denied petitioners the right to speak allegedly on the advice of their attorney. No other reason was given for the denial of the petitioners’ request.”
“General comments about the ‘future and direction’ of the district must not be denied based on content,” the suit adds.
It mentions a March 3 “content-based denial” of the requests to speak that “references ‘advice of the School Board attorney,’ but no such document has been turned over in response to multiple FOIA requests to board members and district administrator. Withholding documents that have been projected at public meetings is an egregious FOIA violation.”
An earlier FOIA request was sent Feb. 25 in regard to public documents that included some that were used and referenced in prior board meetings, according to the complaint. “Respondents failed to provide all relevant public documents used in prior meetings, specifically a letter from Jay Bequette, the board’s attorney, that was projected in the WCC auditorium at a Feb. 10, 2022 meeting. Withholding documents that have been projected a meeting is a egregious FOIA violation.
“Any attempts by respondents to cure their illegal withholding of public records by making them available now does not obviate respondents of their obligation to have done so within the three days required by law.”
On March 28, Stevens filed a civil lawsuit against WCC parent Stacey King and her father. Mike Beals. Both are also members of the Stand With Us group, which now has 761 members, and King is one of the parents who requested to speak for five minutes at a board meeting was denied.
Stevens claims that Beals “has impugned the plaintiff’s intelligence, truthfulness and courage” and King “has claimed that the plaintiff has tried to bribe people, pay people off and threaten people.”
