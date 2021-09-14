In unofficial results Tuesday night, White County Central voters passed a 2-mill increase with 171 votes for (72.77 percent) and 74 votes against (27.23 percent).
In a special election in Beebe, one tax passed while another along with a bond issue failed.
The quarter-cent sales and tax that passed for fire protection services received 247 votes for (63.82 percent) and 140 against (36.18 percent).
The three-quarter-cent sales and use tax that failed was to be used to build a community center. Voters case 187 percent for it (48.20 percent) and 201 against (51.80 percent). The vote concerning the more than $6 million in municipal bonds that would have been used had 187 votes for (48.2 percent) and 200 against (51.68 percent).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.