White County Central's enrollment is holding fairly steady, according to the school district's principals.
Elementary school Principal Mark Wagner told the White County Central School Board that enrollment is pretty much the same as where it started the school year. “We are at 349. I think we started at like 351 this year.”
Wagner said pre-school graduation is Friday and kindergarten has its end-of-year celebration next Monday.
He said he is working on scheduling students for summer school. “We’re going to do four weeks spread over June in July” to get the students ready for next school year, he said.
Wagner also gave middle school Principal Michael Strother’s report since Strother could not attend the meeting. Enrollment at the middle school is at 247, Wagner said. Semester tests are coming up May 24 and 25. Academic awards are being held this week.
Dr. Jackye Underwood, the high school principal, said enrollment is at 200, which is where it has been around all year.
Underwood said 42 students graduated, and this is the first year that there were co-valedictorians, Taylor Moffett and McKenzie Massey. Out of the graduates, 21 are going to college or trade school, 19 are entering the workforce and two are entering the military, she said. There were 21 honor graduates and 2,156 hours of community service hours completed by the graduates. “So that’s pretty good for 42 seniors,” Underwood said. A total of 60 scholarships totaling $740,350 were awarded.
District Superintendent Pharis Smith reported in January that the district's enrollment was around 820, which continued a pattern of growth for the district over the last five years.
"Our district is the only one around that has shown growth over the last five years," Smith said then.
