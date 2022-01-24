Danica O’Dell, one of the organizers of the “Stand Up for Stanley” effort, read a letter from a White County Central School District eight-grader at Sunday’s meeting in Judsonia.
The letter was addressed to “Mr. Stanley,” and the eight-grader said he is standing by the opinion of others that Stanley has been wronged by the WCC School Board, which voted 3-2 last Wednesday to not renew his contract.
The student wrote that he sees Stanley outside the school building almost every morning chatting with staff and greeting students as they enter the building. He said when some went into quarantine because of COVID-19, Stanley did not “stay on the couch like most people,” but was out delivering hotspots and computers to students who needed them to complete their schoolwork.
“Your compassion and love for learning is what has kept many teachers passionate about teaching,” the student wrote. “I hope you never forget how much we love and support you. The Lord himself goes before you and will be with you. He will never leave you or forsake you. Do not be afraid. Do not be discouraged (Deuteronomy 31:8). Just like the Lord, we will always be with you.”
O’Dell, who was emotional while she read the letter, said, “I think that’s incredible. That’s our kids, their hearts, and that’s important and that needs to be heard, that they feel compelled to do that. I encourage them to do that in this respectful manner. That’s incredible to me.”
