Despite being “blindsided and broken” by the White County Central School Board’s decision not to renew Superintendent Dean Stanley’s contract, his supporters have hit the ground running, establishing a change.org petition and a private Facebook group, Stand With Us, which was up to 383 members by Friday afternoon.
T-shirts, magnets and yard signs are being ordered with the Stand With Us, Reinstate Dean Stanley message. As of press time Friday, 1,530 had signed the change.org petition, headed “reinstate Dean Stanley-WCC Superintendent.” The petition was started by Stacey King after the board voted 3-2 Wednesday against renewing Stanley’s contract for next school year.
The petition states that Stanley was “wrongly” voted out “with no explanation.”
“If you know Dean or are a member of the community, you know he is an upstanding, honest, Christian man and the best thing that’s happened for WCC in a very long time,” the petition says. “Being the superintendent isn’t just a job for him. It’s a calling and a passion and that shows by the time and effort he puts forth every single day.
“He cares about the staff, faculty, students and families and has gone above and beyond to show that. Not only does he show his love and care for the community, the school’s numbers speak for themselves. Attendance, Academics, Involvement, Growth and a bright future are all proof of the work he puts in every single day.”
Teachers and parents began contacting The Daily Citizen on Thursday morning, showing their opposition to the board’s decision.
Katey King wrote in an email that she is a kindergarten teacher at White County Central and “I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Mr. Stanley for nearly 20 years as he was my middle school principal when I was a student.”
“He has dedicated his career and chose to raise his children – and now grandchildren – in the district he loves so much,” King wrote. “Around campus, he is endearingly referred to as ‘Papa Bear.’ When he became superintendent, I was thrilled my children would be able to come to a place with such a dedicated and godly man as our leader and that I would be able to work for him. I have felt nothing but supported by him as one of his teachers.
“We feel blindsided and broken that the board has chosen not to renew his contract. There are many unanswered questions and morale is low among teachers and community members. We hope and pray for answers and a reevaluation to come.”
Madison Pate wrote that she and her husband, Jeramy “have had children in White County Central school system for seven years. We currently have four children: Pre-K, kindergarten, third grade and seventh grade.”
“One of the main reasons we love this district has a great deal to do with Dean Stanley,” Pate wrote. “He is an exceptional superintendent and leads the school with wisdom, grit and grace.
“On top of the tremendous responsibilities he has, he takes his time out of his schedule to make the children and parents feel seen and important. Every morning he is out in the drop-off line, rain or shine, greeting the children as they begin their day. It’s personally my kids’ favorite part to wave at Mr. Stanley in the mornings. I know if I had any concerns with the district, I could have full confidence in him.”
She mentioned Stanley being voted the best superintendent this year in The Daily Citizen’s Readers’ Choice awards, “and that statement still holds true to our family regardless of the School Board’s decision.”
“I’m not sure what can be undone,” Pate wrote. “However, I do know the parents want their voices heard about this decision and the opportunity to fight for our children and their education.”
Laura Johnston, who is in her fourth year as choral director at White County Central, wrote, “I am devastated by the School Board’s decision.”
“Our school has grown exponentially in the last five years as a direct result of Dean’s leadership,” Johnston wrote. “WCC could not ask for a more supportive, just and faith-driven leader than Dean Stanley. The three men who cast their votes against Dean did so without just cause and without consulting the community or staff that they were elected to serve. A grave injustice has taken place and I pray for their decision to be overturned.”
Another teacher, Courtney Wagner, who has been teaching kindergarten for the district for 10 years, including five under Stanley, wrote, “He is a wonderful leader and has helped our district grow. He loves the students and supports his faculty and staff.”
“When I share where I work, almost every time, Mr. Stanley’s name comes up. His name is recognized even outside of our tightknit community and people within our neighboring districts commend him on his job and his work within our school,” Wagner wrote. “WCC is a family.”
“I am saddened by the board’s decision to not renew his contract. I feel the decision was made without asking how the faculty, staff or parents feel. My children attend WCC schools as well and a superintendent’s leadership greatly affects my children as well as my students. We did not receive answers during the board meeting and we would like his contract to be reconsidered for renewal.”
Jonathan Edeb believes that “obviously this vote is more of a personal gain than the right decision for the WCC school or community.”
“Dean Stanley is one of the most upstanding citizens and mentors of our community,” Edeb wrote. “I’m 40 now and he was my high school basketball coach. We weren’t the best team but he taught us teamwork, passion, integrity and leadership. He still has the same passion and care for each and every one of us in this community today! Voted best of the best just a few short months ago. The School Board should have to elaborate on their decision with answers.”
Camillia Mandrell wrote that her daughter is in her first year of school this year. “We knew with COVID still going on there would be some things that would change due to the safety of everyone. We were heartbroken to find out that Open House would not be an option. As parents of a first-time elementary student, one that did not attend Pre-K …. we were nervous, scared and worried.”
She wrote that her husband went to White County Central, but she’s from northeast Arkansas “and have never been inside WCC school. I was terrified to send my child into a school I had never even been in.”
“I had emailed Mr. Stanley and voiced my concerns,” Mandrell wrote. “I also emailed Mrs. [Yvonne] Sturdivant and expressed those same concerns as well. They both reached out to my via phone call. Mr. Stanley said that they took into consideration myself and other parents who may be in the same situation with first-time students and found a resolution to ease those worries, a resolution that would make sure that everyone remained safe, which it did and it went perfectly.
“Mr. Stanley was so kind and considerate of how we felt and he himself being a father understood all of those feelings. I think that if it had been anyone else in his position to make those decisions, I do not think they would have been so kind and compassionate. I believe they would have canceled it and not thought twice of it. Mr. Stanley is an asset to our school and to the community.”
She believes the board “has done him wrong. They seem to have their own agenda and have not taken into consideration what is best for our school, the community, the faculty and staff and most importantly, the students of White County Central. He is an outstanding superintendent and the school board’s decision needs to be thrown out. The community supports Mr. Stanley and we hope and pray that he will be reinstated. We want the best for our children and Mr. Stanley is that and more.”
Lindsey Murdock, who identified herself as a graduate and “an educator at White County Central, wrote that she has “known Mr. Stanley for many years.”
“I was so happy to be able to teach at the same school district where I graduated and for my own children to attend WCC as well,” Murdock wrote. “Working for Mr Stanley has been a breath of fresh air compared to my previous experiences. It’s been an incredible experience to work under such a wonderful, inspirational, encouraging and godly leader. Our district has grown and flourished under Mr. Stanley’s administration. People love coming to work at WCC and we love our children attending WCC. Our attendance is higher than it has ever been.”
Murdock wrote that she attended Wednesday’s meeting and “cannot express enough the disappointment and sorrow that many of us feel regarding the decision.”
“In addition to those emotions, we also feel unheard, unseen and unappreciated,” she wrote. “Not one single teacher or staff member, community member or parent was contacted regarding this decision beforehand. We have a lot of unanswered questions. The only time we see these board members is at board meetings or basketball games. They don’t step foot in our schools, they don’t communicate with teachers or the community. The votes of those three board members do not represent us. We want Mr. Stanley’s contract renewed. I stand with Mr. Stanley.”
At 4:30 p.m. Thursday, close to 100 supporters of Stanley filled up a community room at First Community Bank to discuss their options to try to get the decision overturned.
“My opinion is that we take the approach to overturn the decision,” said Robert O’Dell, who, along with his wife, Danica, organized the meeting. The O’Dells have two children in the school district. “The decision can be overturned. It can be overturned by the very people who made it. There are still five months to make that change and I say that loosely, that’s just when his contract ends. If they find a replacement at that time, obviously the discussion is over.”
O’Dell said he believes concentrating on what the district will lose by “Stanley not being the superintendent” is “the better approach.”
“There’s going to be a lot of things that are going to happen, the loss of morale all amongst the staff, possible loss of some staff, loss of some students maybe and all those are major problems,” he said. “Also student losses are a big loss of revenue. I truly don’t know how many students would not return for that kind of situation.”
He mentioned the loss per child would be around $7,000 annually. He also said with the school district expanding facilities after voters passed a 2-mill property tax increase, somebody new could come in and have different views than Stanley had on the projects.
O’Dell said he feels guilty for not being involved in School Board meetings before and said he and his wife had no idea what was on the agenda for the meeting they walked into Wednesday. He said they were very much blindsided.
