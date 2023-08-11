Quarterly fire training

LEFT: Center Hill Volunteer Fire Department Chief Micah Hicks (left) and Fairview Volunteer Fire Department Capt. Randy Allred work on a “water shuttle operation” during quarterly training Tuesday at the White County Fairgrounds. Several departments in the county came together for the training.

 Photos by Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

A “water shuttle operation” was conducted this week at the White County Fairgrounds with fire departments in White County that wanted to participate involved in the quarterly training.

“Previously in the year we have done fire skills but being that it’s nice and warm outside, we decided to do a water shuttle operation,” Searcy Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Bogan said.

