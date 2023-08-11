A “water shuttle operation” was conducted this week at the White County Fairgrounds with fire departments in White County that wanted to participate involved in the quarterly training.
“Previously in the year we have done fire skills but being that it’s nice and warm outside, we decided to do a water shuttle operation,” Searcy Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Bogan said.
He said he believed there were 11 tankers at the training Tuesday from several departments. He said the training involved drafting water “from static sources, so not from fire hydrants but just water we have to carry in.”
“If we have an area where we don’t have a fire hydrant or an area where the water mains are down, this is an operation that proves we can still run an aerial truck and run a thousand gallons a minute to it,” Bogan said. “We have grown pretty close as a county, especially in the fire service and this just helps that all the more. We can get together, train together, know each other and it just helps when you’re out on a fire scene for sure.”
