Incremental Beebe water and sewer rate increases that begin Sunday are necessary to build a sewer system that will be sufficient for the city’s current population and growth, according to Mayor Mike Robertson.
Robertson said the sewer plant and sewer ponds in the city were built and designed for 5,000 or 6,000 users, not for 9,000. “We’ve outgrown it,” he said. “Some parts of it are old, parts of it need expansions.
“I personally spoke to ADEQ [Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality] representatives and they said that we have just outgrown and we are talking $5 million-plus to bring the sewer plant up to specifications that are required with this type of demand.”
A chart of the water rate adjustments that have been approved by the Beebe City Council by Robertson and City Clerk/Treasurer Carol Westergren, showed that there will be a 5 percent rate increase through 2024.
The average bill based on 4,000 gallons of use for 2021 will be $55.15, a $2.63 increase per month. The water base rate is $19.85 and the sewer base rate is $10. The annual revenue increase based off the rate increase will be $115,847, according to the chart, and the total annual revenue will be $2,432,788.
In 2022, the annual revenue increase will be $121,639 and the total annual revenue will be $2,554,427, with the average bill based off 4,000 gallons being $57.90. The increase per month based on the average bill will be $2.76 with a water base rate of $20.84 and sewer base rate at $10.50.
In 2023, the annual revenue increase will be $127,721 and the total revenue will be $2,682,148. The average bill would be $60.60, with 4,000 gallons of use, and the increase per month on the bill would be $2.90 with a water base rate of $21.88 and the sewer base rate being $11.02
In 2024, the annual revenue increase would be $134,107 and the total avenue revenue will be $2,816,256. The average bill would be $63.84. The increase per bill will be $3.04 with a water base rate of $22.97 and the sewer rate will be $11.58.
The ordinance passed by the council in February states that the city “owns and operates a water and sewer system and has determined that there is a need to increase sewer rates in order that the city and its inhabitants have adequate and proper sewer service and facilities; and whereas, it is necessary for the city to fix rates to be charged for the sewer services of the system.”
The ordinance also includes that Sunday is “the first day of the billing cycle” and sets a $9.52 minimum for “the first 1,000 gallons of water consumption per month” and $4.10 per 1,000 gallons for additional water usage.
“In the case of new customers for whom consumption records for the months involved are not available, the computation shall be based on the current month’s water consumption,” the ordinance states. “Vacant unoccupied property not actually using the System shall not be subject to a charge, but the burden of showing vacancy and non-use shall rest on the owner of the property.
“All bills for sewer services shall be rendered monthly in the amount due. If any sewer charge is not paid on or before the 10th day after the bill is rendered, a 10 percent penalty shall be added, and if any sewer charge is not paid on or before the 20th day after the bill is rendered, suit shall be bought to collect the amount due, together with the expenses of collection and a reasonable attorney’s fee.
The rate increase follows the council in January abolishing the water and sewer commission, with the city taking over operations. No jobs were lost and Robertson made the motion for the water commission Chairman Tommy Jackson to be the department’s manager.
