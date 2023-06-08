Water play elements "like an exterior aquatics center" was the No. 1 answer in "terms of importance" and need for a particular facility on a second Searcy parks survey conducted as part of engineering firm Crafton Tull's development of a 20-year plan for the city, according to Julie Kelso, vice president of planning for the firm.
The parks plan was discussed at a public input meeting Tuesday at the Rialto Theater, and among the recommendations from Crafton Tull is "expanding the aquatics center with outdoor uses," said Aaron Schlosser, a planner for the firm.
The Searcy Sports Complex is a "flagship park because of its sheer size," Schlosser said. It covers about 145 and another 100-plus acres to its west have acquired by the city, along with property next to the Black House, this year by using $2 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds, "making this area a good candidate for a new community center," Kelso said.
"We recommend moving the entire sports complex to that southwest corner and locating the community center in this area as well as expanding the aquatics center with outdoor uses and all the soccer fields," Schlosser said.
The Carmichael Community Center would be retained for another use if a new community center is built, Schlosser said. He mentioned using it for boys and girls clubs or something else relevant to the community.
In May, the Searcy City Council moved forward with looking into developing grounds at the Carmichael Center into a dog park as well as adding two outdoor basketball courts and more parking. Last week, the Searcy Advertising and Tourism Promotion Commission approved $177,100 in A&P tax revenue being used to build the basketball courts.
Schlosser said the new dog park near the center will be a lot bigger than the one next to Pioneer Village on Veterans Boulevard (formerly Higginson Street) and the playground will be maintained at the Carmichael Center even if a new center is built.
The second parks survey received more than 500 responses to more detailed questions than were on the first parks survey. Dick Horton, a career parks and recreation professional, said in response to a question about what programs are most important to those taking the survey, adult fitness and wellness programs came in first followed by special events such as concerts and movies. Youth sports came in third, adult programs for those 50 and up was fourth and water fitness programs was fifth.
The survey also asked participants if they had $100 to spend on Searcy parks, what would they spend it on. The top answer picked was improvement to current facilities and sports facilities followed by maintenance of existing parks and facilities, acquisition and development of new park sites and facilities and acquisition and development of walking and biking trails.
