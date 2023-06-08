Meeting public on parks master plan

Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner welcomes community members attending the input meeting held by Crafton Tull on the city's 20-year parks master plan the engineering firm is developing. The meeting was held Tuesday night at the Rialto Theater.

 Greg Geary/ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Water play elements "like an exterior aquatics center" was the No. 1 answer in "terms of importance" and need for a particular facility on a second Searcy parks survey conducted as part of engineering firm Crafton Tull's development of a 20-year plan for the city, according to Julie Kelso, vice president of planning for the firm.

The parks plan was discussed at a public input meeting Tuesday at the Rialto Theater, and among the recommendations from Crafton Tull is "expanding the aquatics center with outdoor uses," said Aaron Schlosser, a planner for the firm.

