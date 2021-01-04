A water main break on the corner of Cynthia Street in Judsonia has led to a mandatory boil order being issued Monday.
According to a news release from the Judsonia Water and Sewer Department, the boil order is for residents of the Oakdale nursing home and on Cynthia Street, Douglas Street, Jessica Street and Renee Street, as well as Northside residents on CW Road.
“Water may be unsafe for human consumption, and water used for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth or washing dishes be boiled briskly for one minute prior to use,” the department said in the release. “All ice cubes should be discarded and only boiled water be used for making ice. As an alternative, bottle water may be used.”
The boiled order will not be lifted until “the problem has been corrected, an adequate disinfectant level is established throughout the distribution system and a bacteriological survey shows that the water is safe to drink,” according to the release.
Questions should be directed to department Director Justin Jones at (501) 729-5314.
Also on Monday, a boil order issued Dec. 28 within the Pangburn city limits was lifted, according to Pangburn Waterworks Superintendent Shawn Hughes. Hughes said last week that the deterioration of a 4-inch main ductile line was causing the emergency replacement of 10 to 15 feet of it, causing water to be shut down temporarily in the city limits because there were no valves to isolate the main.
“The order was issued as a precautionary measure because of the possibility that contaminated water may have entered the distribution system as a result of complete loss in normal system pressure,” said Savannah Riddle, an environmental health specialist with the Arkansas Department of Health. Bacteriological samples Dec. 30 “were found to be free of bacterial contamination and a satisfactory disinfectant level has been established throughout the distribution system.”
