Although Judsonia Water and Sewer Superintendent Justin Jones failed to turn in one of the three water samples in September that are required by the Arkansas Department of Health each month, there is no concern over the safety of the city's water, according to officials.
Arkansas Department of Health Public Information Officer Danyelle McNeill said Judsonia turns in its samples on a consistent basis, but "they missed one of the samples in September."
"This is the only instance of a violation over the last five years," McNeill said. "There was no penalty assessed for this violation. The two samples that were collected in September 2021 were absent of bacteria and indicate the water is safe to drink."
Jones said the three water samples per month is a standard procedure, but "the samples didn't get taken because we had several water leaks we were taking care of that week and basically, I just forgot to do it."
"Normally I send them at the end of the month, but you can do the samples once a week," Jones said. "I have always done the last two weeks of the month. Used to you could do them all at once, but they split them up."
Jones said his department normally gets the results of the tests in a week or two. "They send the sample results in a letter," he said. "And, if you actually fail the samples, they will call you.
"We haven't been busted on any samples since I've been here. We had some questionable ones that had to be resampled but it turned out to be nothing."
He called the violation "a one-time thing that happened and the first time I ever had to go through this process, so we had to post it [the public notice] in the local paper." The notice ran in the Thursday edition of The Daily Citizen.
Jones said he has done the required samples for October and November "and everything is safe. We know now that the water is definitely not contaminated.
Concerning the water leaks that needed repairing in September, Jones said "you just never know when it's going to happen. ... Most of the time I try to fix everything live. ... I have special fittings that I can actually repair the water live."
