The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Monday, Aug. 28
- Maston Scott Brannon Jr., 41, 100 block of Woodlane Drive in Searcy — class C felony domestic battery in the second degree; class B misdemeanor refusal to submit to arrest; $15,000 bond.
- Terry Lenn Bratton, 59, 300 block of County Road 3390 in Clarksville — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Heather Nicole Busby, 29, 100 block of Waterfront Cove in Conway — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; habitual offender.
- Tina Dianna Clark, 45, 1400 block of Arkansas Highway 104 in White Hall — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Dakota James Elliott, 25, 3800 block of South Clubhouse Road in Jonesboro — class D felony failure to appear regarding an order to appear issued before revocation hearing for forgery in the second degree; $50,000 bond.
- Arthur V. Foust, 44, 4200 block of John Barrow in Little Rock — class C felony violation of the Sex and Child Offender Registration Act; $20,000 bond.
- Ashley Dawn Frank-Walls, 35, 5700 block of Bayou Meta Loop in Cabot — class C felony failure to appear for possession of controlled substance methamphetamine; $2,500 bond.
- Jeremy Griffin, 37, 100 block of Star Street in Greenwood, Miss. — class C felony failure to appear for simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession on controlled substance namely marijuana with purpose to deliver, possession of controlled substance, namely Hydrocodone, with purpose to deliver and possession of controlled substance, namely Alprazolam, with purpose to deliver; $30,000 bond.
- Ron Andrew Hancock, 43, 2000 block of West 5th Avenue in Pine Bluff — three counts class C felony forgery in the second degree; habitual offender; $12,000 bond.
- Valerie Christine Hartwick, 33, 300 block of Gravel Hill Road in Romance — class D felony theft of property lost, mislaid or delivered by mistake of $1,000 or more; $3,000 bond.
- Christopher Michael Hill, 46, 1200 block of Jersey Street in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; habitual offender; $4,500 bond.
- Michael Dwayne Jordan, 52, 1100 block of Fairview Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Guido Anthony Libetti, 50, 100 block of Springhill Road in Romance — class C felony failure to appear for possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to store methamphetamine; $50,000 bond.
- Christopher Jevon Neal Jr., 25, 100 block of Cloverdale Boulevard in Searcy — class D felony failure to appear regarding an order to appear issued before revocation hearing for lottery fraud; $100,000 bond.
- Ashlee Lanae Richardson, 28, 2100 block of West Beebe-Capps Expressway in Searcy — class C felony forgery in the second degree; $7,500 bond.
- Travis Morgan Robinson, 27, 9500 block of Sunset Lane in Little Rock — four counts class C felony forgery in the second degree; $15,000 bond.
Wednesday, Aug. 30
- Leroy Sanders III, 33, block of Sherwood Loop in Searcy — unclassified felony aggravated death by delivery; class Y felony delivery of fentanyl; class C felony manslaughter; $200,000 bond
- Tara Dawn Sanders, 36, block of Sherwood Loop in Searcy — unclassified felony aggravated death by delivery; class Y felony delivery of fentanyl with accomplice; class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; $300,000 bond
Filed Friday, Sept. 1
- Edward Deandre Blevins, 48, 16000 block of Deer Meadow Lane in Moundville, Ala. — class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Zachary Paul Corbit, 42, of 400 block of North Main Street in Bald Knob – class D felony theft by receiving value less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit card or debit card less than $1,000; habitual offender; $20,000 bond.
- Christian L. Daum, 49, 400 block of Meadow Lake Circle in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $10,000 bond.
- Donald Jack Hammonds, 46, 1000 block of Arkansas Highway 31 in Romance — class D felony theft of property value between $1,000-$5,000; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
- Gerald Dewayne Hice II, 33, 500 block of South Fir in Beebe — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
- Michael David Hoyle, 50, 9400 block of Arkansas Highway 13 in Judsonia — class B felony possession of firearm by certain persons; habitual offender; $15,000 bond.
- Denzel Kentrell Jackson, 22, 100 block of Darryl Court in Jacksonville — class C felony fleeing in a vehicle causing danger; $15,000 bond.
- Jonathan Semajhalgene Johnson, 18, 1800 block of West Arch Avenue in Searcy — class D felony possession of a defaced firearm; class A misdemeanor obstructing governmental operations; $3,000 bond.
- Michael David King, 47, 300 block of Kirkland Road in McRae — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $2,000 bond.
- Shonna Deane McQuarym 43, 5000 block of Harris Road in Little Rock — class B felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class C felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely Oxycodone, with purpose to deliver; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale/store methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
- Haley Brooke Pugsley, 29, block of Indian Trail in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony battery in the second degree; $20,000 bond.
- Steven Wayne Vincent, 41, 500 block of Warren Street in Cabot — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; habitual offender; $7,500 bond.
- Laura Beth Williams, 32, 100 block of North Battery Street in Little Rock — class D felony breaking and entering; $4,500 bond.
