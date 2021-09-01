The following felony warrants requested by the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney's Office have been issued for crimes committed in White County:
Filed Tuesday, Aug. 17
- Gregory Landon Bell, 24, 1700 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia — three counts class C felony theft by receiving between $5,000-$25,000; class A misdemeanor theft by receiving less than $1,000; $10,000 bond.
- James Earl Bell, 51, 2900 block of South Poplar Street in Jefferson — class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule I controlled substance. namely ecstasy; $20,000 bond.
- Merida P. Brady, 41, 3000 block of Pikewood in Bryant — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Matthew Thomas Bunn, 32, 100 block of Comanche Drive in Searcy — class C felony commercial burglary; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $7,500 bond.
- Jarrod Scott Case, 43, 900 block of South Main Street in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $4,000 bond.
- Colin Chase Clay, 23, 100 block of Blue Bird Lane in Searcy — class D felony breaking and entering; $4,000 bond.
- Bradley James Cole, 34, block of Palmer Court in Searcy — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $5,000 bond.
- Giles Christopher Copeland, 27, 1300 block of U.S. Highway 64 West in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
- Sedrick U. Dodson, 44, 200 block of Lewis Lane in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- John Eldridge Foster Jr., 34, block of Fairview Drive in Pleasant Plains — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Thailor Donald Greeley, 37, block of Pheasant Kreek in Vilonia — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class B felony possession of firearms by certain persons; class C felony theft by receiving between $5,000-$25,000; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $40,000 bond.
- Robert Shane Haynes, 43, 1500 block of U.S. Highway 64 East in Bald Knob — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Glenn Don Melton Martin, 40, 300 Hubert Williams Road in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Elizabeth Amy Paige Mitchell, 25, 100 block of Leonard Lane in Searcy — class D felony breaking and entering; $4,000 bond.
- Timothy W. Nixon, 55, 200 block of Fuller Road in Searcy — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; $10,000 bond.
- Anthony Mason Palmer, 23, 500 block of West Mississippi in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $4,500 bond.
- Garrett Cole Phillips, 24, 4800 block of Arkansas Highway 87 in Bradford — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of less than 4 ounces of a schedule VI controlled substance, namely marijuana; $3,000 bond.
- Ecclia Variscarolina Powell, 31, 1500 block of North Greenwood in Fort Smith — class A felony possession of 10 grams to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony tampering with physical evidence; $25,000 bond.
- Brandon Wayne Stokes, 46, 400 Foster Chapel Road in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Matthew Gene Thomas, 36, 2900 block of Arkansas Highway 157 North in Judsonia — class D felony domestic battery in the third degree, a subsequent offense; $3,000 bond.
- Beverly Elizabeth Thompson, 51, 200 block of Lewis Lane in Searcy — class B felony furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
- James D. Timberlake, 26, 600 block of West Vine Avenue in Searcy — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; $25,000 bond.
- Jacob Seth Varnell, 24, 200 block of Wallace Road in Bald Knob — class Y felony capital murder; class Y felony criminal attempt to commit capital murder; no bond.
- Kristin Deshae Wadkins, 40, 100 block of Clark Road in McRae — class Y felony simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of firearms by certain persons; $40,000 bond.
- Joshua Kyle Weeks, 23, 200 block of South Grand Avenue in McRae — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Tommy Jean Weeks, 45, 600 block of Llewellyn of Hecker — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inject methamphetamine; $6,000 bond.
- Cody S. Whitman, 30, 800 North Street in Ward — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Misty Dawn Williams, 41, 100 block of North Battery Street in Little Rock — class B felony residential burglary; class B misdemeanor criminal mischief in the second degree with damage less than $1,000; $10,000 bond.
Wednesday, Aug. 25
- Michael J. Abshure, 41, block of Ridge Road in Cabot — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; class B felony unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime; class B felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to package methamphetamine; class D felony fleeing in vehicle causing danger; $40,000 bond.
- Deondra Marquez Austin, 30, 2200 block of Jonathan Lane in Searcy — class D felony aggravated assault; $5,000 bond.
- Aaron Barner, 36, 800 block of Missile Base Road in Judsonia — class D felony possession of a defaced firearm; $3,000 bond.
- Maurice V. Beasley, 37, 800 block of East Moore Avenue in Searcy — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Idius Logan Beckum, 43, block of Emily Circle in Ward — class B felony residential burglary; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree with damage less than $1,000; $20,000 bond.
- Jeffery Marshall Chadwick, 35, 1800 block of East 46th Street in North Little Rock — class C felony possession of 2 to 10 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Andrew Kyle Chitwood, 34, block of Maple Tree Cove in Lonoke — class D felony possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Kewan Jashone Cole, 20, block of Stoneybrook Lane in Searcy — class B felony terroristic act; class D felony aggravated assault; $150,000 bond.
- Galia Louise Cook, 43, block of West Georgia Street in Beebe — class C felony theft of property credit/debit card; class A misdemeanor fraudulent use of a credit/debit card less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
- Kore Joe Cruz, 18, 1400 block of Rehoboth Drive in Searcy — class C felony theft of property between $5,000-$25,000; $5,000 bond.
- Michael Eugene Fikes Jr., 38, 3900 block of Arkansas Highway 260 in Augusta — class A felony possession of 10 to 200 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine, with purpose to deliver; $40,000 bond.
- Megan Elise Golliglee, 27, 100 block of Bull Creek Cove in Beebe — class C felony possession of 2 to 28 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely fentanyl; class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $7,500 bond.
- Douglas Wayne Griggs, 22, 100 block of Amber Lane in McRae — class D felony criminal mischief in the second degree with damage less than $5,000; $10,000 bond.
- Leshone Darnell Haggett, 43, 3800 block of Kerwin Drive in Memphis, Tenn. — class C felony financial identity fraud; class A misdemeanor harassment; $7,000 bond.
- Gary Bob Headley, 39, 8100 block of Highway 269 in McCrory — class D felony breaking and entering; class A misdemeanor theft of property less than $1,000; $5,000 bond.
- Damen Dempsey Hickman, 23, 600 block of U.S. Highway 167 North in Bald Knob — class D felony domestic battery in the third degree, pregnant woman, class A misdemeanor violation of a no contact order; $7,500 bond.
- Jessica Ladawn Highfill, 35, block of Palm Drive in Ward — class C felony use of a communication device; $5,000 bond.
- Darrell Gene Hill Jr., 38, 3400 block of Arkansas Highway 157 in Judsonia — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,500 bond.
- Sierra Fay Hixon, 23, 4800 block of Arkansas Highway 33 North in Augusta — class A felony arson between $15,000-$100,000; class B felony residential burglary with accomplice; $40,000 bond.
- Ashley Marie Holmes, 28, 600 block of East Mississippi Street in Beebe — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; $3,000 bond.
- Travis James Hoyle, 29, block of Bradley Cove in Conway — class D felony terroristic threatening in the first degree; class A misdemeanor assault in the first degree; habitual offender; $5,000 bond.
- Tina M. Jackson, 46, 800 block of West Street in Kensett — class D felony possession of less than 2 grams of a schedule II controlled substance, namely methamphetamine; class A misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia with purpose to inhale marijuana; $5,000 bond.
- William McKinley Morrison, 19, 300 block of West College Street in Beebe — class B felony battery in the first degree; class D felony aggravated assault; class A misdemeanor criminal mischief in the first degree; $40,000 bond.
