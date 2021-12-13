The White County Sheriff’s Office went with something new this year for its end-of-the-year awards, according to Sheriff Phillip Miller, with honors being given Friday night for leadership, public service and employee/deputy of the year.
“We are doing a Leadership Award for an employee that has stepped up and shown leadership either on their shift, in their division or throughout the department,” Miller said. “This is someone who has been recognized by other members of the department. These were all nominated by members of the department.
“The second one is what we are calling the Public Servant Award for a deputy that has stepped up through either official actions as deputy or, in the case of the deputy tonight, this person has been nominated because they see this person out doing things like volunteering to coach baseball or got engaged out in the community as a public servant, beyond just being a deputy.
“Our Deputy of the Year is somebody who stood out among their peers of the department for their service to the department and their service to the citizens. All three of these were open to the whole department to nominate. All three of these had multiple nominations from the department, so that makes it pretty easy.”
Detective Lt. Chancey Warden won the Leadership Award.
“It feels rewarding to win this award because it reflects our division, but the truth is I could not have won it if not for the nine detectives that work with me,” Warden said. “I appreciate them more than they will ever know and I thank them for the hard work they put forth day in and day out. They are the real winners.”
The Public Servant Award went to Deputy Zach Rigsby, who was not in attendance because he was on vacation.
“Zach, in the school resource officer position [at Beebe High School], has a lot of opportunity to influence the lives of young people,” Miller said. “He also participates in a lot of outside activities outside of the department.
“Zach serves with the honor guard for the Arkansas Sheriff’s Association. When the phone rings, it’s not because of something good, it’s because you’re going to represent the sheriffs and deputies across the state, a fallen comrade, a fallen sheriff, something like that. So for all those reasons, nominations were coming in and those were just some of the things listed about Zach Rigsby.”
While presenting the third award, Miller said, “I don’t know many of you all are worth a million bucks; I know I’m not. My kids think I am, but I’m not worth a million bucks, but the Deputy of the Year is worth a million bucks because that is how much he has recovered this year in stolen property.”
The deputy Miller was referring to is Ken Booth.
“It means a whole lot,” Booth said of receiving the award. “Everything starts with patrol. I’m in CID [Criminal Investigation Division] but the patrol deputies work so very hard and they are the first ones to get there.”
Booth, who is originally from Oklahoma, said he started at the sheriff’s office in 2013. He said this year, he has “been more involved with outside agencies and that helps a lot when it comes to recovering property.”
“A big portion of the property that I recovered was actually stolen in other counties,” Booth said. “Some of it had been stolen for years. I have recovered property out of Memphis that was stolen over five years, so there’s not so much more of a crime wave in the county. Due to the new resources we have available, the new technologies in tracking things, tracking vehicles, we’re able to find other properties from everywhere.”
He said Miller “allows me to go above and beyond. If I need to go to Memphis to track something, that’s what we’ve got to do. He gives me that freedom to do what I need to do.”
