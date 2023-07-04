A Ward police officer has been hired as the new police chief for the city of McRae.
Tuesday was expected to be Dakota Burks’ last day with the Ward Police Department. He said Monday that he was in the paperwork process with McRae, but that his hiring was official about a week and a half ago. He is replacing Scotty Whitcomb, who was dismissed by the city after serving as McRae’s chief from last June 18 to this June 22, but said there “was a lot of stuff that I kind of didn’t agree with anyway.”
“I am very excited myself,” Burks said about being hired for the position.
“And it’s going to be a great journey. Very thankful for a lifelong dream opportunity!”
He said he started his law enforcement career with McRae as an auxiliary officer in September 2019 and served until November 2020, when he went to the Ward Police Department.
Burks, a 2016 graduate of Beebe High School, said he worked for Ward as a patrol officer for approximately three years. “After high school, I worked on vehicles for a little bit. I always had a lifelong dream to be a police officer. At that time, I snagged up an opportunity to become one and luckily somebody gave me an opportunity and I took it.”
He said he did not know why the McRae chief’s position came open, but once he found out about it, “I took my opportunity to go down there and talk to somebody about it and after having a little interview, I was called and the mayor, Mayor Joel Pruitt, advised me he was going to present it to the City Council. The City Council approved it, and that’s how I ended up with the job.”
“It’s definitely a lifelong dream. It is an opportunity that I think will be great for advancement, for growth. It’s definitely a leadership position and you know, policing these days, I think it would be great to be able to lead somebody in the right way. And with it [McRae] being a small community, everybody kind of knows a little bit of everybody and hopefully, I can be one of those people who can put a different perspective towards somebody on policing, being a leader.”
Burks, who lives in Ward, said he gave the city a two weeks’ notice that he was leaving to take the McRae job. “You got to do it right. You cannot burn any bridges in this line of work.”
He said McRae does not currently have any police officers. “I don’t know what happened to the other ones. From what I understand, one of them was dismissed from the [police] academy previously. We are currently working on getting some employees and getting some qualified officers in there to staff their community.”
Whitcomb said he spent “a year and four days” as chief, but “they really didn’t give me a reason” why he was dismissed. “Me personally, I’m just glad that I’m not there no more.”
As far his next job, Whitcomb said he put an application with the White County Sheriff’s Office for a jailer’s position, “just to kind of get my foot in the door somewhere, so that’s probably what I’m going to do. But right now, I’m not really sure what I want to do, man.”
Whitcomb said he went to high school in Hazen and lives in Beebe.
