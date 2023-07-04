A Ward police officer has been hired as the new police chief for the city of McRae.

Tuesday was expected to be Dakota Burks’ last day with the Ward Police Department. He said Monday that he was in the paperwork process with McRae, but that his hiring was official about a week and a half ago. He is replacing Scotty Whitcomb, who was dismissed by the city after serving as McRae’s chief from last June 18 to this June 22, but said there “was a lot of stuff that I kind of didn’t agree with anyway.”

