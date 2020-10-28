A Beebe woman who has a state law named after her is looking to make a name for herself on the Beebe City Council.
Shannon Woods, 41, is running for the Ward 3 Position 2 seat in Tuesday's general election against Wes McAfee and incumbent Dale Bass.
Woods said she was one on the four known victims of the "blue light rapist" in 1997 when she was 17 years old. Robert Todd Burmingham, who was serving a life sentence at the Cummins Unit for his crimes, died in prison from COVID-19 in May. Burmingham used a blue light to get women to pull over and then he would attack them. In between the blue light attacks, Woods said Burmingham would do home invasions.
"A few years ago, I worked with one of our state representatives, Tim Lemons (now retired), on Shannon's Law and that was actually passed in 2017," Woods said. "It was something that stuck with me when I first met him. I believe in 2015 is when I reached out to him and started talking about Shannon's Law and what I would like to see done."
Shannon's Law makes it illegal for civilians to have a blue light or or other law enforcement devices.
Woods said she got interested in politics while talking with Lemons.
"When I first met with him, he started telling me the story of how he got in to politics and he just kind of stuck with me," she said. "I saw a post on Facebook of another resident of Beebe talking about when the filing deadline was for City Council and I thought about it and thought about it and prayed about it, and just figured 'why not?'"
Woods said what she would like to see from city government is more transparency with the city's residents. She also "would like to see more growth but at the same time, keeping that small-town feel."
Woods said another major issue is a community center, which there has been talk about for the last couple of years. She said it would be wonderful for kids since there is not a lot for kids to do in Beebe. She said about the only thing for older kids to do now is gather in the evenings at Sonic with their friends.
Woods, who was born in Dallas, moved to Cabot with her family when she was 12 and moved to Beebe in 2013, said she is a single parent with two sons. She said she does case management for adolescent mental health and covers Cabot schools.
While she said she does not have a whole lot of free time, she spends time gardening when she gets the chance.
Going up against an incumbent in the council race, Woods said she has heard from several residents that everyone is ready for a change because the current council members have been serving quite a while now.
One of the things that has been allowed that she doesn't agree with is city employees doing business with the city.
"I think at the very least bids should be opened up for anything the city needs to level the playing field and make it fair," she said.
Woods said she was also at a council meeting when some city officials got vocal and went on a rant about how they were being spoken about negatively on Facebook. She said she thought that was "unprofessional" and "odd to say the least."
