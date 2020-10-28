Wes McAfee sees "the potential in Beebe" and said she wants to serve the city as a councilman to make more people want to live there.
A 2001 graduate of Beebe High School, McAfee is one of three candidates running for the Ward 3, Position 2 seat on Beebe’s City Council. He is facing incumbent councilman Dale Bass and Shannon Woods in Tuesday's general election.
Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election continues through Monday at 5 p.m.. It is being held from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and the final day of early voting starts at 8 a.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. in Searcy, and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
McAfee said he received an associate's degree in applied arts from Arkansas State University-Beebe after high school and then went to the University of Central Arkansas for a couple of semesters.
“I got a job with a lumber company while I was going to Conway and ended up really liking that and doing outside sales for them,” he said.
After his work at the lumber company, McAfee said he went back to work with his brother, working for his dad building houses.
“My dad [David McAfee] was a contractor for 43 years here in Beebe and my brother had worked with him since he graduated high school," he said. "They needed some help, so he and I and my brother started working together and framed a lot of the houses we were building.”
McAfee said when he and his wife, Reagan, got married, they moved to North Little Rock and were attending New Life Church there and he saw where the church was launching a new campus in Beebe.
“At the same time, there was a school of ministry through New Life Church. It was a two-year certificate course, helping you to understand the Bible," McAfee said. "We did and Old Testament survey and a New Testament survey, classes like that. I helped launch the campus here three years ago. I graduated from the school of ministry in 2018.”
With what he called his love for Beebe, McAfee said he decided to run for City Council.
“I see the potential that Beebe has and is a city that I love and so many other people could love to so i want to do my part to serve the citizens of Beebe in whatever capacity that would be," he said. "I started serving on the Beebe Chamber of Commerce, getting involved there and through serving at church. I just saw an opportunity to serve the city in a larger capacity.”
As far as things he is excited about if he gets elected, McAfee said basically making Beebe a place that more people want to come and live. Making Beebe a place where residents will have more things to do outside of the home was another thing he mentioned.
“Making our ball fields more inviting and making it where we can have tournaments is what I hear people talking about, wanting to have more ball tournaments here in town, which brings in revenue for our hometown and our restaurants," he said. "There has been plans of talks for a community center on the property that has been purchased there where the community fishing pond is [on Mississippi Street]. That’s a large piece of property. There could be baseball fields, soccer fields. Those soccer fields are something that we are in much need of.”
Keeping people in Beebe instead of going to Cabot and Searcy for tournaments is a point McAfee drove home.
“I remember when I was a kid here, the rec league here for baseball was extremely competitive," he said. "Everybody wanted to be a part of it. That’s one thing that we need more than anything for people to get excited about the city they live in and to take ownership of the city they live in.”
McAfee said his wife is an amazing woman. “She was also born and raised here in Beebe, I met her when I was going to college, working part time at First Security Bank here in town. She has a huge heart for people.”
For recreation, McAfee said they love to travel and he loves hiking.
“I’m big into endurance sports, running, I have run a couple of marathons. I have hiked the Ozark and Ouchaita Trail," he said. I have been to the Caribbean. I have had the opportunities to go on several mission trips, Haiti, Guatemala, Mexico.”
Serving during mission trips stands out for McAfee. He talked about painting houses, cleaning up around homes and laying out a basketball court in Mexico at Guadalajara.
“The main thing I’m running this race on is integrity and I believe in being openly transparent,” McAfee said.
