After he retired from the Beebe Water Department, Dale Bass said he felt the city had been so good to him that he wanted to give back, so he sought to serve on the Beebe City Council.
Now in his eighth year, Bass is seeking re-election again, with two opponents challenging for his Ward 3, Position 2 seat, Shannon Woods and Wes McAfee. Voting on election day for Ward 3 will be held from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at the Beebe Church of Christ, 1906 W. Center St.
Bass said he was raised in Lonoke County, about 2 miles from the county line, but he “married a girl from Beebe and I have been in Beebe since 1970.”
He retired from the water department in 2012, and since being elected to the council, “I have worked every event we’ve had and have done what I could for Beebe,” he said. Those events, Bass recalled, included Christmas and Fourth of July activities.
He said if he's re-elected, his plans for the city would be "just keeping Beebe going forward."
“I’d like to see the community pond go on and grow like it’s supposed to,” he said.
Going camping is something Bass and his wife, Patricia, like to do.
“We bought a camper last year and we’ve used it twice. The campgrounds have all been full," Bass said. "We like to go to Branson and take our grandkids, Carlee and Casen. They love to swim. We have a son, Jeff, and his wife’s name is Candi.”
