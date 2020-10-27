Being on Beebe's planning and zoning commission led Linda Anthony to first run for City Council. Now, she's been a member of the council for 18 years.
Anthony is running for re-election to her Ward 1, Position 2 seat in the Nov. 3 general election against former Councilman David Pruitt. Voting on election day for Ward 1 will be held from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at Beebe City Hall, 321 N. Elm St.
Anthony is a 1981 graduate of Beebe High School who also went to Arkansas State University-Beebe for two years and the University of Central Arkansas in Conway for one year, studying history and political science. After college, she said she moved in with her sister in Jacksonville and then was between jobs before going to work for Land O'Frost for five years as a deboner. Anthony met Morris, her husband of 32 years, while working there.
Anthony when she was on the planning and zoning commission "that intrigued me quite a bit, and somebody approached me about running for City Council. I asked my husband and he said, 'Give it a try.'"
Asked about what stands out to her after all of her years serving on the council, Anthony said "I think the main one is how we were able to handle the tornado of 1999 because there was no lights. We worked by generator. We worked endless hours and then when daylight came and we saw the devastation and the damages, my heart just broke and I said, 'Lord, how are we going to fix this?' Because at that time, you don't know what kind of funding you're going to get or what you are going to be doing.
"At that time, the mayors had changed hands so we had a new mayor coming in with the City Council, so I think the way that turned out ... I would say during my term that is probably one of the greatest things I am most proud of."
Looking at what needs to be done in Beebe, Anthony said right now she thinks things are limited until COVID-19 is no longer a problem.
"Even though it has not hit us directly, we don't know the outcome, the way the numbers keep going up and the way testing is going so I think at the end ... as far as I can see right now at the end is trying to see how the COVID pandemic is going to affect us because we are already having to cut our activities that we usually get to do for the people," Anthony said. "People think it's like a punishment but it's keeping them safe and their families safe and then when it's all said and done, it's going to be bigger and better, knowing that we've done everything we could to secure their safety and well being."
While COVID-19 presents problems for accomplishing much, Anthony said the constituents in her ward are mostly concerned about the streets.
Anthony said as a councilwoman she is "most proud ... that myself and one more other person that are women are never treated differently by the council members who are male. They don't disrespect us. We are able to sit down and agree to disagree and then at the end of the meeting we're laughing or just being ourself."
She said one of her goals is to make it to 20 years on the council.
"I think the thing that is motivating me to do the best I can for this office is I want to get that 20," Anthony said. "Twenty years would be good for me and is the goal that I had set for myself, I am so close to accomplishing it.
"You only get one vote at that table and you got to make sure the vote that you make will be in the best interest for everyone in the city and sometimes that's very difficult to do, sometimes you have to pray and ask the Lord and do what you know that needs to be done."
In addition to being on the council, Anthony said she works in billing at the Beebe Family Clinic on U.S. Highway 64.
Anthony and her husband have two sons, Desmen is 27 and Morris II is 32. She also said she has a "grandgirl," Mauryssa, who is 4 years old. "She is learning at a fast pace.
When it come to naming her hobbies, Anthony said "for Linda, it's shopping. I am a collector of purses, watches and perfume."
Anthony said she always says "God bless America, because we need him."
