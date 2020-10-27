Danny Mahoney, a lifelong Beebe resident, who says 90 percent of the people in the city know him, is crossing off one of his "bucket list" items by running for a seat on the City Council.
Danny Mahoney, 56, is running against incumbent Lee McLane for the Ward 1, Position 1 seat. Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election continues through Monday at 5 p.m.. It is being held from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday and the final day of early voting starts at 8 a.m. at the Carmichael Community Center, 801 S. Elm St. in Searcy, and White County Cooperative Extension Service Office, 2400 Old Landing Road.
Mahoney said he joined the Army in 1981 and served until 1987. He has had a family business, Gene's Inc., in Beebe for over 40 years. The business is an auto body and a wrecker service.
Mahoney said he is more or less a recovering alcoholic who has been clean for a little over two years and said he just decided he wanted to run for City Council.
"It's just something I wanted to do for the city," Mahoney said of his decision to run for council. "I'm straight up. I'm a 'what's good for the goose is what's good for the gander type of guy.'"
Having a good ballpark for the kids and having a nice community center for Beebe are two things that Mahoney said are important for him.
"We used to have stuff for the kids," he said. "We just don't have anything for the young people anymore. The more busy kids are the better. It keeps them off of drugs."
Mahoney said he works seven days a week, 12 to 14 hours a day and describes himself as a "working man." He said he loves fishing and deer hunting whenever he gets the chance. "That's the only peace of mind I get."
Mahoney, who said he has four brothers in Beebe, too, said getting his name out there has not been too hard for him despite COVID-19.
"With the wrecker service and the business, you meet a lot of people," he said. I'm not a shy person.
Concerning being on the council, Mahoney said, "I ain't getting in there to make a bunch of promises that a lot of people do. What's good for the goose is good for the gander and what's good for the poor people is good for the rich people. I am an equal opportunist; that is just how I feel about everything, whether it's politics or whatever. Everybody to their own; it is what it is. That's the type of person that I am."
