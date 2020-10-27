Lee McLane wants to remain on the Beebe City Council to "enable our city to move forward and bring even more opportunities for all our citizens."
McLane was appointed to the Ward 1, Position 1 seat on the council in 2016 to replace David Pruitt after he resigned following a misdemeanor guilty plea to voting twice in the election. She is running to retain that seat against challenger Danny Mahoney. Voting on election day for Ward 1 will be held from 7:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m. at Beebe City Hall, 321 N. Elm St.
McLane, originally from North Little Rock, moved to Beebe with her family in 1968 and graduated from Beebe High School in 1969.
She has been the editor and publisher of The Beebe News since 1990 and has "attended hundreds of council meetings here in Beebe" in that capacity and as a member of the council.
"I would like to continue to be a part of that team ...," McLane said. "I believe that the personality of a city can be seen in what is provided for the children, elderly and our animals."
To that end, McLane said "the main thing we have worked on this past year is that the mayor gave me permission to contact an architect engineering firm out of Little Rock about a community center and an indoor pool."
However, because of COVID-19, that has kind of been put on hold right now, she said.
McLane, who also attended Arkansas State University-Beebe for two years, said the city is very fortunate to have the university and has "fantastic schools here,"
She got her Bachelor of Business Administration degree from Harding University, where she graduated cum laude, and also has a Master of Business Administration with an emphasis in international business from Webster University in Little Rock.
"To me, we are just a microcosm of America," McLane said of Beebe. "We just have what most small towns want. We are close to the urban center. We are far enough away to have our own identity. I think we have good police, great firefighters. I think our mayor [Mike Robertson] has saved the city a lot of money in a lot of ways. He does a good job and the council members by and large are good for the right reasons."
McLane has one son, Christopher.
"It is with my family, friends, and citizens of Beebe in mind, that I will continue to focus on bringing more opportunities — both business and recreational — for everyone who lives in and near Beebe," she said.
