A Pangburn 44-year-old surrendered to authorities Monday, a day after reportedly holding his pre-teen daughter hostage at a residence just outside of Pangburn.
Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown reported Monday evening that his office “received a call on behalf” of Joseph Herrera, “who was wanting to turn himself in.”
Brown said that his office had “received multiple calls and tips” concerning Herrera after releasing that morning that he was being sought in relation to an incident that occurred around 12:14 a.m. Sunday on Chinkapin Drive South near Pangburn. Brown wrote that deputies were dispatched to the residence “regarding a possible hostage situation.”
At the scene, the complainant reportedly told deputies that Herrera was holding their daughter hostage inside the home after the complainant and Herrera had a fight.
The Heber Springs SWAT team was called to “help set up a perimeter,” according to Brown, and the sheriff’s office also requested assistance from the Arkansas State Police SWAT and Crisis Negotiation teams “to help resolve the situation peacefully.”
Brown told The Daily Citizen on Wednesday afternoon that it was reported to them that Herrera “was possibly armed with a handgun,” and the standoff lasted until around 1 p.m.
“We had the girl out of the house like somewhere between 10 and noon – I think about 10:30, but I’m not 100 percent sure,” he said Wednesday. “State negotiators were able to get a message to her and get her to come outside.
“We spent the rest of the time trying to get him out of the house. I think state [police] finally made entry into the house at maybe 1, something like that.”
Brown said they are “still investigating the circumstances under which he wasn’t located in the house.”
A warrant was issued for Herrera’s arrest on preliminary charges of terroristic threatening, felon in possession of a firearm and “several other charges,” according to the sheriff’s office. Brown wrote Monday evening that Brown was in custody. He said Wednesday that Brown had turned himself in sometime Monday afternoon.
“We’re very appreciative of the help and cooperation of our partnering agencies,” Brown said, adding that “several aspects of the incident” are still under investigation.
