Two-hundred family buckets to fill with personal items for Ukrainians were dropped off Wednesday at a warehouse in Judsonia to be shipped to the country being besieged by Russia and its president, Vladimir Putin.
Opening a bucket sent by a church of Christ from Oklahoma City, David Lawyer said, “We try to put things in that we know that they need. We don’t put too many clothes in there because it takes up too much room. We send clothes differently than we do buckets.
“We have never sent this many things like this to Ukraine/Poland. The families are being split over in Ukraine. In the short run, a lot of this will go to Poland; once it gets there, turn around as quick as possible and get it into Poland. Families – you know, wives and children are in Poland, husbands are in Ukraine because they are fighting the war. They may never see each other again. It’s just the most tragic thing you may ever want to think about.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has gone before Congress via video and, invoking Pearl Harbor and the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, pleaded with America for more weapons and tougher sanctions against Russia, saying: “ We need you right now.”
U.S. President Joe Biden later announced the United States is sending an additional $800 million in military aid to Ukraine, including more anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons and drones.
More than 3 million have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion began Feb. 23, by the United Nations’ estimate. The U.N. reported that over 700 civilians have been confirmed killed but that the real number is higher.
Lawyer of Life Resources International is one of the volunteers at the Churches of Christ International Relief Ministry warehouse in Judsonia. He said the warehouse was founded by philanthropist John Kachelman, who wanted to establish a church in Ukraine but also noticed that the orphans there were not being well cared for and there was just a lot of need there.
“About that time, Russia attacked eastern Ukraine [in 2014, when Crimea was seized and annexed] and drove everyone out of eastern Ukraine – burned their homes, burned their churches, burned everything,” Lawyer said. “They left there with a plastic bag in their hands, it’s the only thing they had, their belongings. It’s pitiful.”
Lawyer said it took the government six or seven years in order to approve the church to be built in Ukraine.
“They didn’t want it there,” he said. “It [the church] is probably big enough for about 100 people, not very big but big enough for them, and it’s still there. We have sent to 38 different third-world countries as of right now since we established here. One of those was Ukraine that we have sent to more than any other place.
“We have been sending to Ukraine now for probably 10 years on pretty much a regular basis. We send them hospitals beds because they need that a lot. We send them medical equipment which they need a lot. We send them school desks. They [the church] put a good hold on it [the donations coming in]. A lot of sick people especially in the third-world countries will receive things from the United States and see it on the black market, so we had to make sure that wasn’t happening and the people there wanted to make sure it wasn’t happening, too.
“When the people left Ukraine and went to Poland, they had nothing so Poland couldn’t supply everything for them, so we developed a sheet that people could use as a guide to what to to put into the bucket.”
The Sharing Shoppe, on the White County Courthouse square, donates clothes to the warehouse, Lawyer said. Also His House at College Church of Christ, where Lawyer is a member, has excess clothes.
Before the latest Russian invasion of Ukraine, Lawyer said the warehouse sent “many, many buckets over there.”
“We tell the church members what we would like to have in the buckets and they go out and fill the buckets and bring them by the [College] church and we bring them over here,” he said.
How much they can ship is limited by the container they send the buckets in – “40 feet long, 9 feet high, 8 feet wide. We put a lot of stuff in there but sometimes not as much as we’d like to, especially if we’re sending beds.”
From the warehouse, most of the donations to Ukrainians will go by ship, according to Lawyer. “So there will be a trucking firm come by with the container and they will back it up and we will fill it up and they will take it to the port.” He said the Ukraine items will be taken to the East Coast and then put on a ship.
“It’s been a very difficult process. We have learned a lot from what we’ve done,” Lawyer said. “India wanted us to help them so we sent two containers eight or 10 years ago. It got to India where we shipped it and they found one piece of medical equipment that was outdated. That’s when they confiscated both containers and they never got to the people they were intended for.”
The deadline for getting the buckets ready is the end of this month. Lawyer said they already had 200 buckets in the warehouse before the 200 arrived Wednesday. A church in Levy said it wanted to help and will be bringing more to add with the others and Lowe’s added 50 buckets and lids to the effort. Lawyer said there probably will be more than 500 buckets by deadline.
As far as being part of a worldwide effort to help Ukrainians, Lawyer said “it feels pretty good.”
“I have been working here for over 20 years; nobody is on the payroll here, we’re all volunteers,” he said. “We have about 10 to 12 and they respond as needed. Most of the guys are retired. We get calls all the time asking if we need any help, so if somebody comes out here, I tell him we’d like to have you work here. ... We enjoy one another out here. We kid a lot and have fun and we work hard.”
Lawyer said those who left eastern Ukraine to come to western Ukraine “had little more than a shopping bag in their hand, so we work very hard. There’s orphanages, hospitals over there, treatment centers, etc. Finally, the government over there saw what we were doing to help Ukrainians and that’s when they authorized us to build a church there. It was finished last year. They are the only denominational church that’s been authorized to build a church in Ukraine.”
Lawyer said other warehouses like the one in Judsonia have been established in Alabama, Mississippi and Tennessee.
