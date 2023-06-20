Harding University's assistant to the provost for strategic initiatives recalled Monday one time when she and her mother were visiting the National Museum for African American History and Culture in Washington, D.C., entered a section about sharecropping and stopped. As her mother was looking at some of the language that was on the statues, she began telling her story.
Dr. Andrea Morris told an audience gathered in front of the Anthony & Wright Administration Building to celebrate Juneteenth that this was before COVID-19 when she and her mom visited the museum and she had never heard the story her mom told her.
“My grandfather, her dad, was a sharecropper. I knew that but didn’t know the extent of the effects of it," Morris said. "She was the middle child, No. 7 in the line of 12. Yes, I have a lot of cousins and it’s a blast.
"My uncles had to stop school in the third grade to work the fields and so education was not available to them, and every year at the end of the season, my grandfather always owed the gentleman he was in contract with wages. He always owed. Always. And they were surprised. They didn’t understand how that could be because they were the ones working the fields and knew what they cropped.”
When Morris’ mom was in seventh grade, she began keeping the books for the business, “and that’s when she learned that they had been stolen from. They had been cheated every year, every year. She told me that story. ... Again, voices. Voices can hold down, voices can elevate, voices can free and voices can continue to contain.”
Morris also had shared the story of Claudette Colvin, an activist in the civil rights movement, during the celebration themed "Lift Every Voice."
“She was before Rosa Parks; [a] 15-year-old Black girl got on a bus in Montgomery, Ala., was abiding by the law. The law stipulated that Whites had the front seats and there was a line which Blacks had to sit behind and if additional Whites came on the bus, Blacks had to move back a few more seats. She did all of that.
"Well, she reached a point where there were really no more seats behind her. Another White came on. The bus driver said to her, ‘Move.’ She said, ‘No’ and the bus driver said, 'You need to move.' And she said, ‘No. I abide. I paid my fare. I’m abiding by the law. I gave up my seat to the point where you have no place for me. I’m going to keep my seat.’" ... Talk about a voice, lifting of a voice through her actions. Courageous.”
Morris said what happened to Colvin was that she was removed from the bus and arrested. “She was charged with three offenses. It wasn’t until 2021 that every one of the offenses were expunged from her record. The last one to be expunged … as police were taking her off the bus — and you’ve seen pictures before; you’ve seen how police carried young people — they charged her with attacking police, and that’s the one that stayed on her record until 2021. All of them have been expunged now.”
Morris said Colvin’s voice was one that was raised that led to the civil rights movement. “Rosa Parks followed,” she said. “Mr Fred Gray was the one that represented her. He took on her case. Talk about another voice. Lifting and lifting and spreading the word and spreading the word.”
Morris shared that her mother was a child of the the 1950s and '60s and “has shared with me some of those [racial] terrors. I have seen them and experienced them through her lens, through her words, through her voice. I understand the impact of sharecropping from her experience, did not know it.”
Morris moved to Harding from Washington, D.C. She said she and her mother had to walk through the National Museum for African American History and Culture “a number of times because it is incredibly heavy and beautiful and challenging.”
Juneteenth is a fairly new federal holiday, having been made one in 2021 when Congress passed a bill and President Joe Biden signed it into law. However, Walter Kayasee, a graduate student in the College of Pharmacy, pointed out that “Juneteenth is the oldest known celebration observing the end of slavery in our country. The holiday’s name is a combination of the words June and 19th. It commemorates the day news of the Emancipation Proclamation reached the enslaved peoples in Galveston, Texas, on June 19th, 1865.”
According to cbsnews.com, around 250,000 African-American slaves in Texas were the final ones in the country to learn that the proclamation freeing all slaves had been issued by President Abraham Lincoln more than two years earlier. Kayasee said slave owners in Texas kept the information from the enslaved African-Americans until Union officer Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger issued the order in Galveston that all slaves were free.
In 1866, Kayasee said a celebration was held in Texas commemorating “the first Juneteenth observance to recognize freedom from slavery in the United States. Juneteenth is a celebration of the freedom and resilience of African Americans.”
He said the celebration “serves as a reminder of the hardships endured by enslaved individuals and their struggle for liberation. It provides an opportunity to honor their strength, perseverance and contributions to American society.”
By observing Juneteenth, Kayasee said, “it encourages education and awareness about the history of slavery and the ongoing struggle for civil rights.”
