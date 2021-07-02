Unity Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roddy Lochala isn’t that concerned about the Fourth of July this weekend since it’s an outdoor holiday, but noted that “we are certainly seeing an increase in COVID-19.”
“We currently have 11 patients in our hospital with COVID-19, six of them are less than age 65. The demographic is changing,” Lochala said. “The Department of Health released some statistics that were current as of June 28 ... that are quite staggering: 90.55 percent of current active cases are people who are not fully immunized. Since Jan. 26th, there have been 3,765 Arkansans hospitalized, 98.3 percent of these were not immunized, so only 65 people who are immunized are hospitalized, and the more staggering statistic is that since Jan. 26th, there’s been 988 deaths due to COVID-19 in the state of Arkansas, 99.6 percent of those were not immunized, only four.
“The governor referenced that in his most recent update. That is who we are seeing in our hospitals. Just using these numbers of the total of Arkansans hospitalized right now, of the number reported Thursday, there was 337 people in the hospital in Arkansas. If these people were vaccinated, just statistically, you would have just a very small handful of people in the hospital.
He mentioned with only four of 994 deaths being among vaccinated individuals, “that’s 99.6 percent of the deaths [among unvaccinated] since Jan. 26th.”
Dr. Jennifer Dilllaha, infectious disease specialist with the Arkansas Department of Health said, having “seen an increase in the number of cases in White County ... I strongly encourage people who have not been vaccinated to speak to someone who is familiar with the vaccines.”
“There are so many misconceptions about the vaccines that people are having a hard time sorting through what’s accurate and applicable to them versus what is not real at all,” Dillaha said, “so I encourage people to talk to the pharmacist or doctor or nurse they trust that can help them sort through the information about the vaccines.”
One Thursday, the state reported its biggest one-day spike in new cases in four months with 700. The total active cases in White County was at 130. The latest numbers from the Arkansas Department of Health show that in the population of 12 years and up, 33.27 percent of White County residents have been fully vaccinated and 4.46 percent have been partially vaccinated.
Asked about low vaccination rates for Arkansas compared to most states, Dillaha said there are probably several reasons for it, but one could be that residents have the false expectation that the pandemic has been handled and it most likely wasn’t needed anymore.
Dillaha said she thinks as the delta variant of the virus moves into communities around the state, more and more people will be affected by the virus in a serious way that Arkansans actually know.
“That may motivate them to get vaccinated, she said. “I think communities can work together to increase vaccinations. Also, I think it’s going to take a more realistic sense of how terrible this virus is for people to be motivated to get vaccinated.”
Dillaha said although COVID-19 cases are on the increase, “we aren’t able to track the spread of the delta variant in real time. We do send samples for sequencing but it is weeks before we get them back, but we do know we have the delta variant in many counties in the state and it is most likely a driver in the increase in cases.”
Dillaha said significant outbreaks of the delta variant are being seen in the northern part of the state. “Southern Missouri is having a large surge of cases related to the delta variant and it has moved into Arkansas but we are now seeing the delta variant in communities around the state, so we anticipate that the number of cases will continue to surge because this variant is so much more infectious than any of the ones that we have seen before.”
Locala agreed that the variant “is more transmissible,” and added that “it is going to go back to unvaccinated people in closed confined spaces.”
“I am not as concerned about outdoor gatherings as I am the indoor gatherings within close proximity,” he said. “Outdoor activities are the safest so that is one good thing about a lot of our Fourth of July activities, [they] are outside,” he said. “We’ve got infinite circulation outside. As far as events are concerned those are going to be safer. Our less safe events are going to be indoors and in close proximity and duration with people with symptoms.
“We continue to encourage people with symptoms of COVID-19 to get tested and if they are unvaccinated and exposed, we recommend they follow Department of Health guidelines and quarantine themselves for the appropriate time frame and seek medical advice.”
Dillaha said she hopes Arkansans enjoy themselves during the Fourth of July holiday.
“I encourage people to spend time with those they love, those people they are closest to, [but] to avoid large groups, especially if it is likely there will be a large number of unvaccinated people in the group who are not wearing masks,” she said. “I would encourage people to avoid such groups.”
