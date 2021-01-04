A 19-year-old Searcy resident accused of shooting a 13-year-old in October then admitting to it on video is facing multiple charges.
A warrant was issued last month at the request of the 17th Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office for Cameron Tate Mason on charges of class Y felony terrorist act, class B felony first-degree battery and class A misdemeanor second-degree criminal mischief, with enhanced penalties for felony with firearms.
According to the affidavit written by Searcy Police Department Sgt. Joshua Chambliss, Mason said in FaceTime video after he shot the black juvenile at a residence on Pecan Street on Oct. 19 around 1:24 a.m. that “he was not trying to kill anyone but just letting them know not to play with him.”
The alleged victim was taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center and airlifted to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences hospital. Police reportedly collected four .40-caliber shell casings and one bullet at the scene. A window and wall also were damaged.
“In the video, Mason shows a black handgun believed to be a .40-caliber Glock model 22, containing a 50-round magazine,” Chambliss wrote. “Mason went on to say as he held the handgun up in the video” that it was the gun used in the shooting.
Mason also said he was in Newport and was located by Newport police and the Arkansas Department of Community Correction at the home of a probationer two hours after the video was provided to police. He was arrested on a preliminary charge of aggravated robbery and the .40-caliber Glock was reportedly found “in his possession.”
The four shell casings were found by the Arkansas Crime Lab on Nov. 20 to have been fired from the handgun.
Mason remained incarcerated in the White County Detention Center on Monday afternoon on a $250,000 bond, but no appearances had been scheduled in White County Circuit Court.
