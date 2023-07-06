Paying honor to former Searcy Mayor Kyle Osborne

Searcy Mayor Mat Faulkner (left) pays tribute to former Mayor Kyle Osborne on the Fourth of July at the Searcy Event Center by giving him a Veterans Boulevard street sign as thanks for his work with Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8 member Bill “Rhino” Morton (right) on getting the name of Higginson Street changed to honor White County’s 6,000 veterans. A campaign was kicked off the same night to build a veterans monument along the street.

 Greg Geary / ggeary@thedailycitizen.com

Higginson Street officially was rededicated as Veterans Boulevard during Tuesday’s Searcy Beats & Eats Fourth of July celebration at the Searcy Event Center, which is located along the street, as a new effort began to honor vets.

Marines Corps veteran Bo Turner told the crowd at the United We Stand event that the street was being renamed to honor “the 6,000 veterans we have right here in White County.” The Searcy City Council approved the name change last December, with the resolution that was passed pointing out that the city didn’t have at that time “a road, street or way that honors uniformed veterans of the U.S. Armed Services.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.