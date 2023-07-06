Higginson Street officially was rededicated as Veterans Boulevard during Tuesday’s Searcy Beats & Eats Fourth of July celebration at the Searcy Event Center, which is located along the street, as a new effort began to honor vets.
Marines Corps veteran Bo Turner told the crowd at the United We Stand event that the street was being renamed to honor “the 6,000 veterans we have right here in White County.” The Searcy City Council approved the name change last December, with the resolution that was passed pointing out that the city didn’t have at that time “a road, street or way that honors uniformed veterans of the U.S. Armed Services.”
“Our city was named a Purple Heart City as well due to the effort of these veterans,” Turner said Tuesday.
Mayor Mat Faulkner thanked Turner and told the crowd, “We are truly blessed to be here in Searcy, in Arkansas and to live in the United States of America. And we are able to come out here as a community and surrounding communities and enjoy this time together because we are afforded that liberty and right because of our veterans and those who serve in our military so we are here to honor them this evening and this is a special occasion.”
Faulkner presented Kyle Osborne, who was mayor when the street was renamed, giving him a Veterans Boulevard street sign as a “token of appreciation on behalf of the city of Searcy. Thank you for your work.”
When told that the sign was his to keep, Osborne responded, “Well, thank you, Mayor, very much. I appreciate that.”
Osborne then addressed Bill “Rhino” Morton, a member of Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8. “Bill, it took a lot of hard work to get here. Ladies and gentlemen, this man right here worked and worked and worked. Not only was he able to have Searcy dedicated a Purple Heart City, but he was in my office numerous times about renaming a street out here, so Bill, thank you for everything you did and thank the City Council because it was a unanimous vote when they had the opportunity to vote to rename this street.”
Faulkner asked that all the veterans stand up as Veterans Boulevard was officially dedicated. “Today, we are here to honor our military veterans and express the depth of our appreciation for their service and sacrifice for our freedom.
“Veterans come from all walks of life but share the same fundamental qualities. They possess courage, pride, determination, selflessness and dedication to duty and our country. As we gather here today, thousands of soldiers, sailors airmen, marines and coastguardsmen are on the job, both here at home and around the world. Those stationed abroad will stand watch as we sleep tonight. They will be there every single day while their families are at home, praying for their safe return.
“Since the Revolutionary War, men and women have been answering the nation’s call to duty. These dedicated individuals have preserved our constitutional rights for more than 248 years. By renaming Higginson Street to Veterans Boulevard, we honor those who served our country during times of peace and war. Those who gave the supreme sacrifice, those still missing and those who came home both whole and broken.
“I sincerely want to thank every veteran here today for your service and your sacrifice. May God bless our military veterans. May God bless those who are currently serving our country and may God continue to bless the United States of America.”
Turner thanked the city “for helping us honor those who have stood for the Constitution of the United States of America and for many who have fought the battles in war. To continue our plans, we, the veterans, have proposed that a monument is placed at an appropriate place on this street to be seen by many and tonight, we will begin a fundraising campaign for that purpose.”
That campaign got started with veterans walking through the crowd with buckets for donations. Mortan said $1,047 was collected. Donations can be made to Searcy’s American Legion, VFW post, Disabled American Veterans, Daughters of the American Revolution and Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association 7-8.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.