A vehicle collided with four pedestrians Tuesday night not far from where the Holiday of Lights lighting ceremony was taking place at Berryhill Park, according to Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy Police Department.
Three of the victims were reportedly taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, but none appeared to have life-threatening injuries, Wells said.
The accident happened on Moore Avenue. A family was walking east on Gin Creek Bridge when Ernest Clifton, 95, who was driving a 2020 Toyota Corolla, ran into them, Wells said. He said the call came into dispatch at 6:05 p.m. The Christmas lighting ceremony at Berryhill Park started at 6 p.m.
Those struck by the vehicle were identified as 41-year-old Victoria Smith, Cody Smith, 43, and their two daughters, ages 9 and 12. "It is alleged that the 9-year-old daughter was clipped but uninjured, as was the 12-year-old daughter. Mom, Dad and the 9 -ear-old were transported to Unity Health ER by NorthStar EMS," Wells said.
Clifton was cited for careless or prohibited driving, but Wells said Wednesday morning that the incident is still under investigation
