A vehicle collided with four pedestrians Tuesday night not far from where the Holiday of Lights lighting ceremony was taking place at Berryhill Park, according to Lt. Todd Wells with the Searcy Police Department.

Three of the victims were reportedly taken to Unity Health-White County Medical Center, but none appeared to have life-threatening injuries, Wells said.

